4 Psychological Thrillers to Kickstart Your Spooky Season

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been in the spooky spirit since August. As an avid writer and bookworm since childhood, I’ve always felt that familiar jolt of excitement when the weather cools, the sky turns gray, and Halloween approaches. There’s something so comforting yet exhilarating about the transition to autumn—and what better way to celebrate than with some psychological thrillers?

If you’re currently building your autumn TBR (to-be-read) pile, in search of the perfect bone-chilling books to accompany you, I have your back. Here are four of my favorite psychological thriller books to binge-read this season.

1. ‘One of Us Is Lying’ by Karen M. McManus

If you enjoy young adult novels, One of Us Is Lying is a great murder mystery for you. This book centers around a group of five students, spanning various social groups, who attend detention on a typical Monday afternoon. One of the students, Simon—an outcast and creator of the school’s notorious gossip app—planned to reveal some dark and devastating secrets about each of his detention buddies the next day. Only…Simon doesn’t make it out of detention alive.

As for the rest? They become suspects.

This addictive, fun, and interactive read is the ideal psychological thriller to kickstart your spooky season. It’ll instantly push you into detective mode, making you feel like an investigative journalist rather than just a cozy bookworm.

2. ‘Girls Like Us’ by Cristina Alger

Girls Like Us is one of my all-time favorite books. It follows FBI Agent Nell Flynn, who has been estranged from her father, Homicide Detective Martin Flynn, for years. But when he unexpectedly passes away in a motorcycle accident, Nell returns home to Suffolk County after a decade away. Not only is she forced to face her father’s passing, but she also must face the memories of the brutal murder of her mother, which occurred when she was only seven years old.

After running into an old friend, Detective Lee Davis, who happens to be her dad’s partner, Nell finds herself immersed in a seemingly unrelated investigation into the death of two young women in Suffolk County. However, what she soon discovers changes her life—and her perceptions of everyone in it—for good.

This fast-paced, captivating book is the perfect autumn read. Not only did Girls Like Us have the classic psychological thriller elements that get your heart pounding, but it was also empowering and eye-opening to the horrors that exist in the world.

3. ‘Behind Closed Doors’ by B.A. Paris

Relationships are never what they seem to be from the outside POV—and Behind Closed Doors is a necessary reminder of that. This psychological thriller details a beloved couple named Jack and Grace, who appear to have it all: wealth, charm, love, and security. He’s a renowned attorney; she’s a respected homemaker. To many, they’re living the dream.

But behind closed doors? That’s another story. What happens when dinner parties end, friends return home, and it’s just the two newlyweds? Are they really as happy as they appear to their friends? Is there a reason Grace lacks her own social life and independence?

This psychological thriller will have you pacing your bedroom until 3 a.m., unable to sleep until you reach the last page (and likely for hours after, too).

4. ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ by Holly Jackson

Another young adult read, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is a must-read for mystery lovers out there. The book follows Pip, a high school student haunted by a recent murder in her sleepy hometown. While everyone is quick to accept the theory that popular senior Andie Bell was murdered by her quiet, otherwise kind boyfriend, Sal Singh, Pip has her doubts.

So, she uses her senior project to re-investigate the closed case, discovering dark secrets and unexpected twists that will leave readers on the edge of their seats in disbelief. The entire time, Pip puts her own life in danger to find justice. Will she make it out alive—and if so, will her private investigation shed light on the truth? This thriller will keep you guessing until the very last page.

(This book has recently been made into a TV series, which you can watch on Netflix. However, I will always be partial to the book.)