4 Rap Songs to Help Whenever You Struggle With Anxiety

Whenever your anxiety is running rampant, you need something to distract yourself. People find solace in a variety of different forms. Some might throw on their ideal comfort show or film and let the familiarity wash over them. They might also double down on one of their favorite hobbies—everything from video games to cooking to painting. Anything in order to keep the brain occupied from disorienting and/or overwhelming thoughts.

However, listening to music is arguably the best way to calm any crippling anxiety. The right song will completely recalibrate your senses and distract you from dark thoughts. This is different from songs about depression, where the lyrics aid those trying to grapple with their mental health. Instead, Noisey has selected great rap songs to help relax your mind and deal with any nerves keeping you from going about your day.

“Paris, Tokyo” by Lupe Fiasco

One of the greatest love songs in hip-hop history, achingly romantic, in which Lupe Fiasco longs to have his girlfriend with him as he travels the world on tour. “I actually wrote the song for my girl, ’cause I’d be gone so much we’d go for two months at a time without seeing each other. So it’s basically her song. Just to let her know that, wherever I go, she comes with me – even if it is just mentally or in spirit,” Lupe said in an interview with Blues & Soul. Through Lupe’s beautiful connection with his girlfriend and the gorgeous Soundtrakk production, few records are better at easing our anxiety.

“nuthin i can do Is wrng” by MIKE

The problem with overthinking is that it can suffocate us into thinking we’re always much worse than we are. But with “nuthin i can do is wrng”, MIKE encourages us and himself alike to help power through our lowest moments. His sister reinforces him with confidence that he’s good enough to keep going. Moreover, he reminds us that we can always tough it out through any depression or anxiety. “And sit tight through the fog, it be bigger floods,” MIKE advises his fans. Life is destined to give us hard battles; it’s all in how we react to them.

“Yah Mean” by Playboi Carti

Pi’erre Bourne’s brand of bubblegum hip-hop production can teeter on the edge of elevator beats at its chillest. “Yah Mean” is addictively catchy, where Playboi Carti scoffs at people trying to take his style. But it’s the hypnotic beat that operates like a system reset for anyone too deep in their own thoughts.

“It Was a Good Day” by Ice Cube

There isn’t a better way to combat anxiety than nourishing ourselves towards our perfect day. “It Was a Good Day” depicts Ice Cube’s idealistic day, where he messes around and gets another triple-double during a basketball game, just like the week before. He takes a trip to the Fatburger after hooking up with his girl, all while dodging the perils of living in South Central. The Goodyear blimp even declared him a pimp.

Even though Ice Cube takes some of the bliss away by shrugging it off as just another dream, it’s a good basis of self-care when our anxiety is acting up.