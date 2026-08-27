4 Rappers Who Launched Their Careers on Myspace in the 2000s

Myspace was more than just a pioneering social media site. It was a platform for artists to promote their music and a highly effective marketing tool. These four 2000s rappers launched their music careers through Myspace.

kid cudi

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In late 2007, Kid Cudi’s career launched through his breakout single “Day ‘N’ Nite”. Before he signed with a label, he posted the single independently on his Myspace page. In 2008, “Day ‘N’ Nite” appeared on his mixtape A Kid Named Cudi, which caught Kanye West’s attention on the website. Subsequently, he signed to GOOD Music in late 2008. Kid Cudi’s career exploded in 2009 with the release of “Pursuit of Happiness”, his collaboration with MGMT and Ratatat.

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soulja boy

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Known for his revolutionary marketing tactics, Soulja Boy used the site as a marketing platform. He did this with his breakout hit single, “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” in 2007. The success on Myspace, mixed with his clever Limewire schemes, launched Soulja Boy into stardom. As a result, “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” became a No. 1 hit in 2007.

drake

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Before his rap career, Drake was known for playing Jimmy Brooks on the Canadian teen drama Degrassi: The Next Generation. Ultimately, he left the show to pursue a career in music, as he wasn’t making enough money to support himself. He released three independent mixtapes through Myspace: Room For Improvement (2006), Comeback Season (2007), and So Far Gone (2009). He gained enough attention to eventually sign to Lil Wayne’s Young Money Entertainment in 2010.

nicki minaj

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Similarly, Nicki Minaj uploaded freestyles and demos to Myspace to launch her career. Prior to this, she had been a backup singer for local rap groups. She joined a Brooklyn rap group called Hoodstars in 2004 before releasing her own solo music on the site. While working at a Red Lobster, Minaj released her debut solo mixtape, Playtime Is Over (2007), and a follow-up, Sucka Free (2008). Through her Myspace page, she caught the attention of Lil Wayne. In 2009, Minaj signed with Young Money Entertainment, which released her highly acclaimed 2009 mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty.

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