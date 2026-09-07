4 R&B Songs From the 90s That Belong on Every Millennial’s Late-Night Playlist

The 1990s are often considered a golden era, with the genre peaking and competing on a grand scale. If you’re adding to a late-night playlist, or you already have one in mind, consider these four R&B songs to set the mood.

“One In A Million” by Aaliyah

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In 1996, Aaliyah penned this essential R&B hit. This smooth track was released on the singer’s sophomore album of the same name. Written by Aaliyah along with Missy Elliott and Timbaland, the song went to No. 1 on the US R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart. Additionally, it peaked at No. 2 on the Dance Club Songs chart. The track is about celebrating a perfect love between two people. It signaled a significant transition in Aaliyah’s artistry, leaning more into mature themes.

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“Can We Talk” by Tevin Campbell

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If you’re a shy person, this may be your anthem. Tevin Campbell penned this track about seeing someone so special that you freeze in the moment. If you’re up late wondering if you’re alone in your head trying to find the right words, “Can We Talk” can give you something to relate to. Released as the lead single from Campbell’s sophomore album, I’m Ready, the track earned Campbell a Grammy nomination. It went to No. 2 on the US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart in 1993, and No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Nice & Slow” by Usher

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Usher had multiple layers that made him a standout artist in the 90s and 2000s, not only his iconic dance moves. His sensual R&B hits such as “Nice & Slow” showed the singer’s sensitive side. In the 2000s, Usher would lean heavily into pop anthems, slowly straying away from this side. Though he never left this side of himself behind, he eventually penned hits such as “Burn” in the same vein. “Nice & Slow” is definitely the song you want to put on your late-night playlists if you’re feeling intimate with a special someone.

“Ready Or Not” by The Fugees

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In 1996, Fugees went above and beyond on their sophomore album The Score. The album’s second single, “Ready Or Not”, blended R&B and hip-hop in a way that is perfect for any late-night playlist. Whether you’re seeking love or just looking to unwind, this track has tons to offer. It’s smooth and never overwhelming, setting a tone for the evening.

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