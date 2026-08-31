4 Reality Shows That Gen Z Could (and Should) Make Huge Again

It’s safe to say many reality programs from the early 2000s can stay dead in the past. But others could thrive in today’s pop culture. So what if we brought them back?

Below, we’ll explore four programs from the 2000s that we would love to see make a modern comeback.

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1. Mob Wives

Mob Wives ruled the 2010s alongside Jersey Shore and were quintessential viewing for teens. The women—wives and daughters of the Italian American Mob—weren’t afraid to get real and honest with each other. Big Ang—the glue that held everyone together and a comedic relief—and Drita D’Avanzo—a spitfire who was loyal as hell—became instant favorites.

Although the show ended in 2016, it’s maintained a cult following that would love to see it rebooted. In fact, there’s talk that it may happen in the future.

“Networks reached out to me last year wanting a reboot, but they wanted a different show,” Jennifer Graziano told E! News. “They didn’t want the same old—and I don’t mean old people—cast members. They didn’t want the same old stories. They wanted new cast members, with all the other sprinkled in.”

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2. Room Raiders

Room Raiders was part of MTV’s extensive reality show catalog. Taking notes from the celebrity-starring Cribs, Room Raiders went inside the rooms of ordinary people. With a whole new generation of young adults, it could be interesting to see how exactly they live in the digital age since the world has changed so much.

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3. Next

Next was a pre-cursor to the dating app Tinder, but with how popular trashy dating shows still are, the concept could definitely work today. Singles essentially blind-date each other and “swiping” in real life until they find someone they want to go on another date with. They can split their earned cash with the partner or keep it to themselves.

Much like Love Island U.S. Season 8 and UK Season 13, I think Next could be both a learning and teaching moment for modern dating culture and how much it’s changed since the early-00s.

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4. Laguna Beach

If the spin-off of Laguna Beach—The Hills—can get a spin-off, so can the OG. Laguna Beach followed an affluent group of high school teenagers from Orange County, California, and really cemented Lauren Conrad’s career. It would be interesting to see this concept return with a brand-new cast (maybe with some familiar faces in guest appearances). It has the nostalgia factor for Gen Xers while still capturing a brand-new Gen Z audience with the rise of influencers.