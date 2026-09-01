4 Remixes From the 2000s That Were Somehow Better Than the Originals

Sometimes, a remix can totally eclipse the original version. Often, better beats, new features, or a stronger flow can make a remix outperform the original. That is how these four remixes of the 2000s turned out better than the original tracks.

“apologize” by onerepublic & timbaland

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OneRepublic’s debut single from their debut album became a huge hit after producer Timbaland remixed the track. The first version was released as a single on April 30, 2006. One year later, Timbaland released his remix on his second studio album, Shock Value. This remix was released as a single on September 11, 2007. It soared to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Pop Airplay chart. Following the remix’s success, OneRepublic released their debut album, Dreaming Out Loud, on November 20, 2007.

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“a little less conversation” by Elvis Presley & Junkie XL

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In 1968, the “King of Rock and Roll” released a minor hit for his film, Live a Little, Love a Little. The song peaked at No. 69 on the Billboard Hot 100. In June 2002, Dutch composer, DJ, and producer Junkie XL released a remix of the track that became a global hit. This remix added horns and a funk beat, while emphasizing the 1968 guitar parts. It became a No. 1 in the UK and multiple other countries, and peaked at No. 26 on the US Adult Pop Airplay chart. Additionally, the song peaked at No. 50 on the US Billboard Hot 100, charting higher than the original song’s 1968 release.

“Listen to Your Heart” by DHT featuring Edmée

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DHT was a Eurodance duo from Belgium in the early 2000s. In 2003, their cover of Roxette’s “Listen To Your Heart” took the 1988 ballad into the dance clubs. Many radio edits and alternate versions were created, and the most popular versions include “The Furious F. EZ Radio Edit” and the “Unplugged Vocal Edit”. In 2004, “The Furious F. EZ Radio Edit” went to No. 1 on the US Hot Dance airplay chart and the US Mainstream Top 40.

“touch it” by busta rhymes

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In 2006, Busta Rhymes took his club hit and gathered a powerhouse features crew for the remix. On this remix, Mary J. Blige, Rah Digga, Missy Elliott, Lloyd Banks, Papoose, and DMX are all featured artists. The music video for the remix features these same artists, and various cameos including Sean Paul, DJ Kay Slay, and Deelishis. The remix paid off, reaching No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Rap Tracks chart and peaking at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic