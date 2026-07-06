4 Risky Wellness Trends Experts Say Aren’t as Healthy as They Seem

If you’re on social media at all, you’re likely used to hearing about random wellness trends that “will literally change your life.” But if you look a bit deeper into some of these health strategies, you might learn that they actually cause more harm than good.

I spoke with wellness experts about the riskiest wellness trends out there, so you can stop wasting time and money in the pursuit of “health.”

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1. Maxxing

Protein maxxing. Fiber maxxing. Sleep maxxing. Too much of a good thing can still be exactly that: too much.

“Maxxing trends oversimplify the nutrition content of foods and the health impact of eating habits. They can lead people to make food choices based on just one nutrient alone, like protein or fiber,” says Avery Zenker, Registered Dietitian at MyHealthTeam. “Just because a food is high in protein or fiber doesn’t automatically make it a healthy choice, and doesn’t give permission to consume it in unlimited amounts. There is no healthy diet that only considers one nutrient.”

“There’s a big difference between eating enough protein and fiber, and eating unlimited amounts,” she adds. “Our physiology isn’t designed for extremes. It’s designed for balance.”

2. Detoxes and Cleanses

One of the unhealthiest and perhaps priciest wellness trends out there is the “detox” or “cleanse” regimes.

“People fail to realize that our bodies do a pretty good job of this on their own,” says Dr. Tom Ingegno, a Doctor of Acupuncture and Chinese Medicine and founder of Charm City Integrative Health in Baltimore. “When people ‘do’ a detox, often they are told they are getting rid of parasites, heavy metals, or some unnamed TOXINS. What toxin are we talking about, and exactly how is this therapy removing it? If those questions can’t be answered clearly, that’s a red flag.”

While some people do benefit from certain detoxes (if medically necessary), the average healthy human doesn’t need to put their body through the stress of a cleanse.

“We’ve become fascinated with ‘clean’ culture, as if our bodies are constantly accumulating mysterious toxins that require expensive cleanses, restrictive diets, or the latest detox protocol,” Ingegno says. “For most healthy people, those systems are doing exactly what they’re supposed to do. I am not saying that a fast or following a protocol is wrong, just that it needs to be done with an understanding of how and why this is being accomplished.”

3. Over-Supplementing

Rather than taking ten different supplements every morning, Theresa DeLorenzo, registered dietitian and owner/founder of Nutrition for Optimal Performance, recommends the “food first” approach.

“Supplements are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration. Many vitamins and minerals, if taken in excess, can lead to toxicity, which can lead to cardiovascular issues, neurologic problems, hormonal complications, and liver damage,” says DeLorenzo. “If you need a supplement for a particular reason, make sure it’s third-party tested and certified. Check with your doctor or dietitian to make sure you really need a supplement before starting one.”

4. Biohacking

I’m gonna keep it real: I still have no idea what “biohacking” even means. And when did we start treating our bodies like something to fix or “hack” in order to achieve full potential?

“I’m not a fan of the term biohacking. It grew out of Silicon Valley tech bros’ quest for superiority. That’s where it becomes problematic,” says Ingegno. “If mega-dosing, tracking every biomarker, fasting, taking 30 supplements, or doing an hour-long cold plunge every morning becomes a way to signal that you’re somehow more disciplined, enlightened, or optimized than everyone else, you’ve missed the point. Health isn’t a competitive sport or a personality trait.”

As stated earlier, our bodies know what they need to do for us. Sure, certain ailments or conditions might require tailored treatments. But for the most part, we should be focusing on balance, not over-optimization or anti-aging protocols.

“Too often, this mindset is so focused on individual optimization that it ignores the importance of community health, meaningful relationships, and social well-being,” Ingegno says. “Some of the longest-lived and healthiest populations (blue zones) don’t chase a single trend. They’re sharing meals, maintaining strong social connections, moving naturally throughout the day, and living lives with purpose.”

“The goal shouldn’t be to constantly prove you’re winning at wellness,” he adds. “It should be to build a life that’s actually worth being healthy enough to enjoy.”

Now that’s a wellness trend I can get behind.