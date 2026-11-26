Not only is Friday, November 27, 2026, Black Friday, but it’s also Record Store Day. Across the country, hundreds of independent record stores will partake in the special day of deals for record collectors. This year, there are over 180 exclusive and limited-edition vinyl and CD releases at participating record stores. Among these special releases, here are 4 rock albums worth hunting down on Black Friday.

‘Live At Tower Theater Philly 1975’ by Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

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This year, an upgraded anniversary edition of Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band’s 1975 performance in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, will be released on Record Store Day Black Friday. They performed this set on December 31, 1975, closing out the iconic Born To Run Tour. Notably, this album and tour turned Springsteen into a national icon. Also, the tour is historically the first to feature drummer Max Weinberg and guitarist Steven Van Zandt. Overall, this new edition includes two CDs and four LPs, which contain all 19 songs performed that evening.

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‘Aftermath’ by The Rolling Stones

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To celebrate 60 years since the release of their 1966 fourth studio album, Aftermath, a clear 180-gram vinyl version will be released on November 27. Technically, it was only their fourth studio album in the UK, and their sixth in the US. The album’s lead single, “Paint It Black”, is among the band’s most well-known hits. In 1966, Aftermath peaked at No. 1 in the UK, and No. 2 on the US Billboard 200. Subsequently, one month later, “Paint It Back” went to No. 1 in both the UK and the US.

‘1966’ by The Doors

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This one is definitely worth hunting down, as only 7,000 copies are being issued on exclusive tan vinyl. Die-hard fans of The Doors are going to swarm the record stores in search of this exclusive edition. The album features studio recordings from August 29, 1966, at Sunset Sound Recorders in Hollywood. It captures early takes, false starts, and studio chatter from the band’s session on August 29. In these sessions for the band’s debut album, they recorded “Moonlight Drive” and “Indian Summer”, which didn’t make the album.

‘Rubber Soul’ by The Beatles

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Much like The Rolling Stones, The Beatles will also release an exclusive limited-edition 190-gram vinyl LP. This new edition of their 1965 album, Rubber Soul, will be pressed on gold vinyl. Specifically, this pressing is sourced directly from the original 1965 US production master tapes. The single outer sleeve will replicate the original 1965 US Capitol Records sleeve. The track list replicates the US version, with Side A opening with “I’ve Just Seen A Face and Side B opening with “It’s Only Love.” Ultimately, it’ll exclude tracks such as “Drive My Car”, “Nowhere Man”, “What Goes On”, and “If I Needed Someone”.

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