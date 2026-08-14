4 Rock Songs That Make You Feel Like You Could Bench Press a Ford F-150

If you’re looking for songs to add to your gym playlist, you’re in the right place. These rock songs will make you feel like you could bench press anything, even a Ford F-150. Now, I’m not saying you should attempt such a dangerous act. I’m just saying, these four rock songs might give you a push in the gym.

“paralyzer” by finger eleven

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Finger Eleven penned a rock hit in the early 2000s that became their signature song, for a short time at least. “One Thing” was released in 2003 and peaked at No. 5 on the Mainstream Rock Tracks chart. That changed in 2007, when their rock hit “Paralyzer” went to No. 1 on the chart. This high-energy rocker is sure to give you some extra presses on the bench.

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“dead & bloated” by stone temple pilots

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The opening track on Stone Temple Pilots’ debut album, Core, packs a heavy punch. Lead singer Scott Weiland starts the track singing through a megaphone, “I am smellin’ like a rose that somebody gave me on my birthday deathbed”. Following a repeat of the lines, the band punches in dramatically. The song cycles back to these lines so many times that you lose track and don’t care to. Each time feels like an extra encore of intensity, fueling more physical rush.

“thunderstruck” by ac/dc

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Angus Young’s riff showcases his signature guitar pull-off pattern in “Thunderstruck”. The song is often played over the PA at sporting events, and it’s evident why. The dramatic buildup is enough to get you on your feet. The song is a thrilling rock anthem that takes you on a wild ride. Released ten years past their prime in 1990, it surprisingly ranks among the band’s biggest hits.

“right now” by van halen

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Another song intro that is often used to kick off sporting events is “Right Now” by Van Halen. Eddie Van Halen’s keyboard intro gives me goosebumps every single time. It’ll make you feel like you can turn any situation around. There’s no wonder it was such a massive hit for Van Halen in 1991, peaking at No. 2 on the Mainstream Rock Charts.

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