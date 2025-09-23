4 Roguelikes You Should Play That Aren’t Hades

Hi. It’s me. Your Roguelike King. And it’s been a while since I dedicated an entire piece to one of my favorite genres in gaming.

So, as a gift to you all, I present this list of roguelikes that you should be getting your hands on if the upcoming Hades II isn’t an immediate option.

I wasn’t coming up with this idea when I did, because I needed a creative outlet before the Eagles played the Rams (fortunately, that worked out). Anyway, let’s dive into this list…

4. SWORN

I’m cheating. But also not cheating. Sworn is about as close to Hades as you can get

(complimentary), but with co-op multiplayer. It also doesn’t seem to be as narratively dense.

But that’s not a fault of the game at all. Because Hades is in a class of its own when it comes

to that.

What Sworn is, though, is the best of the genre laid out in front of you at a “GO, GO, GO” pace. Taking on Arthurian legends is tough and rewarding every single time. And that is the hallmark of an elite roguelike experience. Beat my a**, but make it worth my while.

3. dungeons and degenerate gamblers

Yes, I reviewed this one a while back. However, it has received several updates since then that have made it even better. If you’ve struggled to come off of Balatro for a while, I suggest playing this. It’ll help.

Get some blackjack in your life. The game’s art style is excellent, and it really does make you feel like you’re descending into some underground network no one knows about.

2. sodaman

I love this game so much. It’s inherently silly, but it’s just so good. Mixing Vampire Survivors with the roguelike trappings is a great idea. Making all of your power-ups soda-based is one of the most insane yet brilliant ideas I’ve ever heard.

It’s another game I’ve covered in the past. However, it has also undergone some updates. Sodaman is still in early access, so the devs are still building it up. However, there is plenty of content to explore right now.

1. ball x pit

This is a game I’m going to shout about forever. From the moment I first played it, I knew that it was something that could take over my life. I used to play the heck out of brick-breaking games growing up.

And throwing that in a roguelike with yet another ridiculous premise was perfection. There are also some light city building elements, and they fit the game well. BALL x PIT releases October 15th this year, and I promise, I will be all over it.