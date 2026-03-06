4 Sexy Hip-Hop and R&B Songs to Hype You up During Your Next GRWM

Have you ever been scrolling through Instagram reels or TikTok and seen a GRWM video? Usually, these “get ready with me” videos feature a mini vlog setup, where a person takes you through the buildup into stepping outside and doing something.

It could be something eventful, like hitting a concert, or extremely mundane, like running errands. But those content creators try to make the buildup video-worthy by showing their outfits, makeup, and/or self-care routines. Anything to make even the most regular tasks seem cooler and sexier than they really are.

Videos by VICE

While watching one of those GRWM videos, though, you’ll usually notice some song in the background to accentuate the vibe. Typically, it’s not much to write home about, but occasionally, you might wonder what’s playing. Then, you might think of what kind of soundtrack you would play as you got ready to take on the world.

Thankfully, Noisey has you covered with four rap and R&B songs to help make you feel sexy and beautiful during the process.

Four Rap and R&B Songs to Feel Sexy During Your Next GRWM

Play video

“Like You” by Bow Wow and Ciara

The beautiful duet between Bow Wow and Ciara is a fixture on any 2000s hip-hop and R&B playlist. Frankly, what better way to get ready than to put on some throwbacks, embrace the nostalgia a little bit, and get fresh to step outside.

Play video

“Pretty Girls” by Odeal

“Pretty Girls” was tailor-made to gas up any woman as she puts her makeup on in a GRWM setting. Odeal croons, trying to get his lady back, knowing she wanted more and suspected him of talking to other women while she was sleeping. Consequently, he made it his mission statement to make her feel like the only person on the planet for him. “You got what the pretty girls want/what the city girls want,” he sings, “But you do what so many girls don’t/what the petty girls don’t/you’re not just any girl.”

Play video

“Tasty (Bad Gurl)” by zayALLCAPS, Melvin Knight, and mynameisntjmack

The 5 pm traffic jam on the way home has a lot of the same energy as a GRWM. Both applications are buildups to a golden destination. The Sacramento-born, LA-based multi-hyphenate zayALLCAPS distilled the kind of sexy, going-out energy that comes with getting off work and heading back out on “Tasty (Bad Gurl)”. The Melvin Knight hook, in particular, is petty and spiteful to old lovers and haters alike. “I won’t unblock her number/but still sometimes I wonder what she say about me/when they play my CD,” he boasts. A GRWM can be just as much as boosting yourself up as much as it is brushing off others.

Play video

“Escapade” by Janet Jackson

Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis were the architects of songs that make you feel sexy and gorgeous. Whether it was helping New Edition ask if you could stand the rain or creating the backdrop for Usher to say you remind him of someone, it always sounded beautiful.

But they gave most of their energy to Janet Jackson to establish her as an absolute superstar. On “Escapade”, she actualizes the GRWM experience by inviting her boyfriend to get out with her after spending so much time working. “Come on baby, let’s get away/Let’s save our problems for another day/come go with me, we’ve got it made/let me take you on an escapade,” Janet sings. Few things sound as blissful as the twinkly Jam and Lewis production and Jackson taking you away from the hell of everyday life.