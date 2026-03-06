4 Shifts to Expect as Venus Enters Aries This Month

This year has felt like one massive astrological mess. With the blood moon eclipse just occurring, Mercury retrograde still raging, and Pisces season among us, things won’t be settling down any time soon.

Are you ready for another intense transit?

Today, March 6, Venus, the planet of love and beauty, is entering fiery Aries, bringing a fierce energy to your dating life. It will remain in this sign until March 30, transforming the rest of the month into a highly magnetic, passionate, and somewhat impulsive time.

According to Spirit Daughter, a popular astrology and wellness brand by spiritual teacher Jill Wintersteen, “This energy is here to remind you of something important: you were never meant to sit back and wait for love, abundance, or opportunity to find you. You were always meant to go get it.”

“This is one of the boldest transits of the year for self-worth, attraction, and taking action on what you want,” she adds.

Wondering how this transit might show up for you? Here are four things you can expect from Venus in Aries.

1. Magnetic Energy

When Venus enters Aries, you might notice yourself attracting new opportunities, proposals, or even people into your life. Right now, you are magnetic. Use this energy to your advantage by fearlessly pursuing your dreams and confidently stepping through the doors that open for you this month. Now is not the time to hold back or play it safe.

This is also an excellent opportunity to manifest, as energy is on your side. Get clear on what you want—from your career, your relationships, yourself—and don’t be afraid to go for it. If this means having difficult conversations (i.e., asking your boss for a raise, telling your partner you need more than they’re giving you, etc.), this transit is the perfect chance to do it. Don’t let fear, insecurity, or shame hold you back from getting the life you desire. Your wants and needs are just as important as everyone else’s. Start acting like it.

2. Bold Romantic Encounters

Because Venus is the planet of love, expect some intense romantic encounters during this time. If you’re in a relationship, you might deepen your connection with or commitment to your partner. If you’re single, perhaps someone else will confess their feelings to you—or the other way around.

No matter the case, open your heart to love this month. Say yes to dates, start conversations with strangers at the cafe, or express your gratitude for your current partner through grand gestures. This is a beautiful, magical transit for love.

3. Passionate Self-Expression

Aries is a passionate sign, and they’re not afraid to express themselves through creative projects, statement outfits, or even public declarations of love. Expect to be more in tune with yourself during this time. You might feel more comfortable in your own skin and be more willing to put yourself out there, even if that means leaving your comfort zone.

Of course, those around you will likely feel the same energy. Be sure to support your loved ones as they step into their own authenticity.

4. Impulsive Spending

One potentially negative trend to look out for when Venus enters Aries is impulsive spending. Aries is a spontaneous sign, and they don’t always act with restraint. Due to the highly romantic and inspiring vibes of this transit, you might feel tempted to splurge on fancy date nights or luxurious romantic getaways. However, pause before you commit to anything too over-the-top. Your actions will inevitably have consequences.