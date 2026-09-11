4 Shoegaze Songs of the 1980s That Were Ahead of Their Time

In the 1980s, shoegaze formed in the UK. Dream pop and shoegaze were created around the same time, and the terms are often interchanged with one another. Shoegaze peaked around 1991, with major defining releases in the early 1990s. Therefore, these four shoegaze songs of the 1980s were ahead of their time.

“In Our Angelhood” By Cocteau Twins

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Scottish rock group Cocteau Twins were early pioneers of the genre. Their 1983 sophomore album, Head Over Heels, contained tracks that not only established early shoegaze but also influenced definitive shoegaze artists of the latter half of the decade. “In Our Angelhood” is an early example. Classified as “ethereal wave” at the time, the track was shoegaze before the term was coined.

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“The Hardest Walk” By The Jesus And Mary Chain

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The Jesus and Mary Chain are another Scottish group that pioneered the genre early on. Their debut, Psychocandy, is a landmark album combining post-punk and noise pop, which created shoegaze. All three of the “Big 3” shoegaze bands of the 90s, My Bloody Valentine, Ride, and Slowdive, cite The Jesus and Mary Chain as a major influence.

“When You’re Sad” By A.R. Kane

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British duo A.R. Kane became one of the most influential groups in the shoegaze movement. The duo, two Black musicians, Alex Ayuli and Rudy Tambala, coined the term “dream pop” in the late 80s. Their 1986 single “When You’re Sad” is one of the most innovative in dream pop and shoegaze. For years, fans of the group have pointed out that their significant contributions have been criminally underappreciated. Their lasting effect on the genre is still relevant, as shoegaze has reappeared in recent years.

“Obsessive Devotion” By MX-80 Sound

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Long before British bands created shoegaze, a US band out of Bloomington, Indiana, stumbled upon a new sound. In 1981, they released their third album, Crowd Control, after the band had relocated to San Francisco years earlier. Their track “Obsessive Devotion” showed early elements of what would later become shoegaze and dream pop. Bands such as Sonic Youth and Swans were heavily influenced by this early noise rock record.

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