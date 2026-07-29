Shoegaze is a genre that relies heavily on the vibes. For me, I put on shoegaze during times when I want to completely absorb a song. Times when I allow myself to go for a ride, lying with my eyes closed or fixated on nothing at all. Those are the vibes I’m looking for. I’m sure I’m not the only shoegazer who does this.

So if you’re like me, here are 4 shoegaze songs that bring the vibes every time.

Videos by VICE

“catch the breeze” by slowdive

Play video

Though shoegaze fans praise Slowdive’s second album, I also enjoy their lesser-known debut. Just For A Day helped pioneer the genre in 1991. The debut is packed with immaculate vibes. “Catch The Breeze” feels exactly like its title. Slowdive slowly creates a wall of sound replicating the wind. Meanwhile, Neil Halstead and Rachel Goswell’s ethereal harmonies carry you through the track. Space out to this early shoegaze track and thank me later.

“head in the ceiling fan” by Title Fight

Play video

I first became a fan of Title Fight following the release of The Last Thing You’ll Regret EP in 2009. Initially, they were a mixture of pop-punk and melodic hardcore. Their 2011 debut studio album, Shed, marked the band’s shift into more hardcore-punk territory. In 2012, the band leaned heavily into soft-grunge and, at times, shoegaze on Floral Green.

This transformation was marked by the lead single, “Head In The Ceiling Fan”. Guitarist and vocalist Jamie Rhoden opens with a standalone melodic guitar intro. Soon the band also joins in, including bassist and vocalist Ned Russin and his brother Ben Russin on drums. Guitarist Shane Moran rounds out the group as this track turns into the band’s first shoegaze release. Their 2015 album, Hyperview, marked the band’s full transition into shoegaze.

“leave them all behind” by Ride

Play video

Ride is among the pioneering bands of the genre. It’s no surprise that they make this list. A standout track from their 1992 sophomore album, Going Blank Again, brings the vibes every time. “Leave Them All Behind” is a rather inspiring shoegaze song. The track opens the album with an organ riff meant to sound similar to The Who’s “Won’t Get Fooled Again”. The song is about leaving behind other groups in the new genre, as they recognize their own potential. You can use this track to leave behind any negativity within your own life.

“slide away” by the verve

Play video

Before their signature hit “Bitter Sweet Symphony”, The Verve were shoegaze pioneers. Their 1993 debut, A Storm In Heaven, helped define the genre. The album’s second single, “Slide Away”, has the shoegaze vibes you’re looking for. Deep dive into the band’s earlier work to hear their underrated take on shoegaze. I enjoy how “Slide Away” creates tension, which is released into the album’s next track, “Already There”. It’s a very satisfying transition.

Photo by AJ Barratt/Avalon/Getty Images