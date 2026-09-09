4 Shoegaze Songs That Will Make You ‘Get’ Why Everyone Loves the Genre

Shoegaze is about feeling the song physically, rather than getting lost in the technicalities. Song structure isn’t as important as the wall of sound present, rising and falling throughout the track. To truly enjoy shoegaze, you have to sit back and let the music take you for a ride. These shoegaze songs will help you further understand why everyone loves the genre.

“Leave Them All Behind” By Ride

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Ride is among the “Big Three” of shoegaze. That includes My Bloody Valentine and Slowdive as well. The perfect introduction to Ride is through their opening track on their debut album. “Leave Them All Behind” is among the essential shoegaze tracks from the genre’s peak in the early 90s. Their 1992 debut, Going Blank Again, helped define shoegaze while also tapping into the adjacent genre, dream pop. Shoegaze and dream pop went hand in hand for a number of years in the 90s.

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“Breather” By Chapterhouse

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Chapterhouse is another early-90s shoegaze band that helped shape the genre while also tapping into dream pop. Their debut album, Whirlpool, was released in the middle of the shoegaze craze of 1991. After two albums, the band broke up in 1994. They briefly returned in 2008 and have since returned again in 2025. In recent years, the genre has made a comeback, welcoming the return of pioneering groups such as Chapterhouse.

“When The Sun Hits” By Slowdive

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You simply can’t discuss 90s shoegaze without Slowdive. If there’s any song that’ll get you hooked on shoegaze, it’s “When The Sun Hits”. It’s one of the definitive tracks of the early-90s shoegaze movement, which brought the genre significant attention. In 1993, their sophomore album Souvlaki went to No. 3 on the UK Independent Albums chart.

“Sled” by Starflyer 59

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This shoegaze track cuts straight to the chase with the opening fuzz riff. Starflyer 59 created some of the most otherworldly-sounding shoegaze in the mid-90s. The band cuts straight to the chase with a lot, including their album covers, which are simply referred to by their respective color. Starflyer 59 is one of the very few 90s shoegaze bands that are still together to this day. The band has never notably broken up or gone on a significant hiatus, though they’ve experienced multiple lineup changes throughout the years.

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