Men in their 40s will blame just about anything on getting old, from that big ol’ beer gut to passing out on the couch before the late news. Sometimes they’re right.

Other times, their testosterone might be dropping. Levels generally decline as men age, and some experience symptoms of a condition called late-onset hypogonadism. You’ve probably heard it called “male menopause,” although doctors aren’t super fond of that term. Unlike women, men don’t experience one major hormonal event that marks the end of their reproductive years.

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And some of the signs are easy to mistake for getting older.

1. Your Orgasms Feel Different

Most guys have heard that low testosterone can affect their erections. But it can also take longer to reach orgasm, and some men notice they’re producing less semen than they used to.

In the European Male Ageing Study, researchers examined 3,369 men between 40 and 79. The strongest signs of low testosterone involved sex, including fewer morning erections and a reduced sex drive. Still, only about 2% of older men met the criteria for late-onset hypogonadism.

2. Your Chest Is Changing Shape

If your chest looks different despite no major change in your weight, hormones could be to blame. Low testosterone can contribute to gynecomastia, the medical term for enlarged breast tissue in men. Some guys also lose muscle or notice their testicles have gotten smaller. It’s easy to blame the gym membership you’ve barely used this year, but that’s probably not the problem.

3. You’re Waking Up Soaked

Women aren’t the only ones dealing with hot flashes. Men with severely low testosterone can experience them, too, along with night sweats.

But waking up drenched doesn’t always point to a hormone issue. “A man who suddenly starts waking drenched in sweat should not simply assume his testosterone is low,” consultant andrological surgeon Tet Yap told Metro. Alcohol, medications, infections, and thyroid conditions can cause similar symptoms.

4. Your Bones Are Getting Weaker

Here’s one you probably wouldn’t associate with testosterone: osteoporosis.

Low testosterone can contribute to bone loss over time, and most people won’t notice anything until they suffer a fracture. According to the Bone Health & Osteoporosis Foundation, up to one in four men over 50 will break a bone because of osteoporosis. They’re also more likely to experience an osteoporosis-related fracture than develop prostate cancer.

Stress, poor sleep, and other health issues can cause many of the same symptoms, so it’s hard to know what’s going on without getting checked. Doctors typically use two separate morning blood tests, along with your symptoms, to diagnose low testosterone.

And if your levels really are low, you can talk with your doctor about what to do next. Getting older is inevitable. Feeling like crap all the time doesn’t have to be.