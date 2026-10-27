4 Signs Your Partner Has ‘Peter Pan Syndrome,’ According to a Therapist

Does your partner refuse to grow up, make a real commitment, and take responsibility for their own life? They might be struggling with Peter Pan Syndrome—and it might be time to cut them off.

What Is Peter Pan Syndrome?

Coined by Psychologist Dr. Dan Kiley in his 1983 book, The Peter Pan Syndrome: Men Who Have Never Grown Up, this concept references J.M. Barrie’s infamous literary character Peter Pan—the free-spirited, young boy who never grows up.

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“Peter Pan Syndrome is essentially when an adult struggles to grow up,” says Dr. Mindy DeSeta, sexologist and mental health counselor at Hily Dating App. “They often avoid age-appropriate responsibilities, have difficulty managing real-world tasks, and have limited emotional maturity. Basically, they avoid the expectations society has placed on adults.”

While it’s not an actual mental health diagnosis, it describes a very real, very common experience for many adults—especially when it comes to relationships and commitment.

“More commonly, this phrase is used to reference men, but women can fall into this trap as well,” says Dr. DeSeta. “In couples, it often shows up as one partner falling into the parent role, while the other voids adult responsibilities and slides into a childlike role. Over time, the partner carrying the mental and physical load begins to feel resentful, alone, and eventually starts distancing themselves.”

How Peter Pan Syndrome Shows Up in Relationships

In a relationship context, Peter Pan Syndrome is especially frustrating for the other partner, who often falls into a parenting role.

“Peter Pan Syndrome leads to emotional unfulfillment, unfinished goals, money issues, relationship challenges, and a career that never takes off,” Dr. DeSeta explains. “In relationships, over time the person carrying the load becomes the one managing both of their lives. The caregiver pays the bills, tends to household duties, manages the social calendar, and makes the hard decisions alone. Over time, the caregiver mentally gets broken down, begins to feel emotionally depleted, and becomes resentful.”

Once this occurs and enough damage to the connection is done, it can be challenging for both partners to recover.

“It’s very difficult to feel desire for your partner when you feel you have to parent them,” Dr. DeSeta says. “As this continues, trust breaks down because the one in the parent role feels they can no longer count on their partner who has taken on the child role.”

Is Your Partner a Peter Pan?

When determining whether your partner has Peter Pan Syndrome, Dr. DeSeta outlines a few key signs to look for:

1. They Avoid Responsibility

In an equal partnership, both individuals should share or take on their own set of responsibilities, finding a middle ground that works for them. However, if you’re dealing with a Peter Pan, you might be shouldering all the work.

“If you notice you’re always the one making the calls, checking in, or taking the lead when it comes to planning a date, those are the red flags to not overlook,” says Dr. DeSeta.

2. They Avoid Emotional Conversations

Someone who refuses to grow up often refuses to have adult conversations, too.

“People who struggle with Peter Pan Syndrome struggle to manage heavy emotions,” Dr. DeSeta explains. “They will make a joke to break up the seriousness of the conversation.”

3. They Avoid Accountability

Peter Pans are essentially allergic to accountability.

“They will always make an excuse for why their life is the way it is,” Dr. DeSeta explains. “Taking responsibility for the choices is too emotionally heavy for them to manage.”

4. They Prioritize Fun Above All Else

While lighthearted fun is certainly a necessary part of any relationship, it can’t hold merit over emotional depth, dependability, and adult responsibilities.

“You will notice that the relationship feels hollow and intimacy feels shallow,” Dr. DeSeta says. “They pull back whenever the moment requires vulnerability, only allowing the couple to bond so much.”

Should You Stay or Should You Go?

While Peter Pan Syndrome is certainly a red flag in most cases, it isn’t always a death sentence for every relationship.

“Start with a conversation,” Dr. DeSeta recommends. “Share what you are noticing in them and what you are desiring in a long-term partner. Acknowledge the pattern before running from it.”

For example, you might explain to your partner that you feel like you’re carrying all the responsibilities and mental load in the relationship. Then, you can request more help from them. How they respond will reveal your next steps.

“It is a red flag if they become extremely defensive or try to place the blame back on you,” Dr. DeSeta says. “At the end of the day, you can only use your words to share what you are looking for in them and in the relationship. If they do not change, then it is time to end the relationship.”