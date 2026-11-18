Romantic relationships are some of the most complex connections out there, as they tend to bring out both the best and worst of people.

“Couples therapy can be incredibly rewarding and is often some of the most challenging work we do as psychologists and marriage and family therapists,” says Lisa Thomson, Registered Psychologist, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist at Core Psychology. “It’s layered and nuanced, and we have to navigate together the web of intricacies that make up the relationship. All the while, there are many patterns that tend to repeat themselves and are common to many couples.”

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Some relationship patterns and dynamics are more prone to failure than others. According to Thomson, here are four relationship-ending pitfalls many couples face.

1. Lack of Friendship

At the center of every good relationship is a strong friendship—one you can fall back on during difficult times. Chemistry and attraction will only get you so far.

“When couples stop talking, stop dreaming and stop enjoying life together, the point of the relationship can feel lost too, making it hard to find their way back,” says Thomson.

2. Shaky Foundation

According to Thomson, having a relationship story/identity is incredibly important to the longevity of your relationship. Those without that solid foundation often falter during challenging times and conflict.

“They don’t have who they are as a couple and what brought them together to anchor them when challenges come up,” she explains.

As a result, these couples might find it more difficult to recover from arguments or compromise during heavy conversations.

3. Unmet Core Needs

Couples who do not respect, honor, and attempt to meet each other’s core needs are typically destined to fail.

“You can think of core needs as the things that, when present, help each partner feel full, feel like themselves, and create capacity for them to offer to the relationship,” says Thomson. “Couples often miss this because their core needs are different.”

But just because you have different needs doesn’t mean one person’s is any less important than the other’s.

“One example might be the need for a tidy, well-kept space in order to feel calm and grounded,” Thomson continues. “If this need doesn’t resonate with the other partner and they feel unaffected, it may not occur to them to do a better job supporting the household. Meanwhile, the mess can leave the first partner feeling chaotic and drained. If that partner’s need for a tidy space was supported, theoretically, they’d have more energy and presence to offer the relationship.”

According to Thomson, these seemingly minor issues can add up to larger ones down the line.

4. Lack of Trust and Safety

Relationships need both trust and safety to thrive and to last. Unfortunately, many couples treat each other like enemies rather than teammates.

“Communication is dominated by the Four Horsemen,” says Thomson. “As the Gottmans referenced in their work, when criticism, contempt, defensiveness, and stonewalling come in and dominate communication patterns, often one or both partners stop feeling emotionally safe in the relationship. That makes it difficult to be vulnerable or to make space for where the other partner might be coming from. It puts them on opposing sides of an argument, and it can be difficult for some couples to come back from.”