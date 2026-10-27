4 Signs You’re Living Life on Autopilot Without Even Realizing It, According to a Therapist

When you look back on your past week, month, or year, can you note more than just a few significant or special moments, or do most of your days just blend together? Do you feel numb, disconnected, and desperate for lazy distraction like social media or TV?

Unfortunately, in today’s world, it’s easy to go through life on autopilot, repeating the same routines without much reflection or intuitive decision-making. And while this is a common habit, it can prevent you from finding and experiencing true fulfillment.

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“Living on autopilot is going through your day-to-day without much consciousness or intentionality,” says Ciara Bogdanovic, Psychotherapist, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, and Owner and Founder at Sagebrush Psychotherapy. “It is functioning through habit and routine rather than actively making decisions and bringing awareness into the present moment.”

As Bogdanovic notes, living in autopilot isn’t inherently negative, as it can save us a ton of physical and mental energy. However, it can also throw us out of alignment with ourselves, our values, and our lives, leading to disconnection.

Wondering whether this is the case for you? Here are four signs you’re living your life on autopilot.

1. You Regularly Forget Details About Your Days

Life isn’t just about vacations, holidays, and special occasions. Your rushed mornings, mundane workdays, tired evenings, and busy weekends deserve just as much intentionality as the rest of your days.

“When you find yourself being forgetful about things like ‘What did I do this weekend?’ or ‘What did I eat for lunch?’, this can be a sign that you are checked out and living on autopilot,” says Bogdanovic.

2. You Feel Numb

Emotions are a natural part of living, but when you experience most of your life on autopilot, you might feel emotionally blocked.

“You don’t often find yourself experiencing strong emotions like joy, anger, sadness, or fear,” Bogdanovic points out. “Instead, you feel emotionally flat and disconnected from the ups and downs of everyday life and your relationships.”

This is likely because you’re not actually grounded or present in these experiences, which detaches you from the emotions typically felt in them.

3. You Lack Opinions

Similar to the above note, if you’re living life on autopilot, you’re likely disconnected from your own identity/sense of self. This makes it difficult to form strong opinions or unique perspectives, as you’re merely going through the motions of life, often as a form of survival.

“If you find yourself often feeling indifferent or struggling to have an opinion, this is a sign you are stuck on autopilot,” says Bogdanovic. “When you are out of touch with your inner self, including your thoughts, values, and desires, it is hard to understand what you want and what matters to you.”

4. You Seek Out Distractions

If you spend most of your free time scrolling on social media, binge-watching TV, or consuming alcohol/drugs as a distraction from your own life, you might be living on autopilot.

“This pattern prevents you from being present with yourself and contributes to living on autopilot, as you are occupied but not fully engaged in your life,” says Bogdanovic.