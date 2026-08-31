4 Singers From the 2000s I Bet You’ll Recognize by Their Voice Alone in Two Seconds

At the turn of the century, singing hit new standards as millions became armchair expert judges with the popularity of American Idol. During this time, these singers found a way to stand out in an era heavily saturated with groundbreaking talent. Therefore, I bet you’ll recognize these four singers of the 2000s within two seconds.

adam levine

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Following the release of Maroon 5’s debut album Songs About Jane, Adam Levine emerged as one of the most distinct singers of the 2000s. His falsetto, high-and-bright tenor voice flows comfortably throughout the band’s funk rock debut. Over the next two decades, Levine contributed his voice to countless hits, including their breakthrough 2002 hit “This Love” followed by “She Will Be Loved”. Later hits include “Moves Like Jagger” featuring Christina Aguilera in 2011, and “Payphone” featuring Wiz Khalifa in 2012. From 2011 to 2019, Levine served as a coach on the competitive singing show The Voice.

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scott stapp

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Among the most successful post-grunge bands of the turn of the century, Creed stood out with frontman Scott Stapp. His raspy baritone vocal delivery, reminiscent of 90s singers such as Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, took these vocal techniques to another level. Stapp primarily sings with a chest voice, pushing into a high chest voice on tracks such as “Higher” and “One Last Breath”. In 2024, Creed made an incredible comeback, and vocalist Scott Stapp returned with a much more controlled voice than in the band’s heyday.

alicia keys

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One of the most recognizable raspy voices of the 2000s belongs to Alicia Keys. She continued a long line of singers with distinct raspy voices, such as Tina Turner and Janis Joplin. Her 2001 breakout single, “Fallin’” won multiple Grammy Awards and went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2003, her soul ballad “If I Ain’t Got You” further solidified her place in the new century. She penned a No. 1 hit in 2007 with “No One”, and again earned a No. 1 in 2009 with Jay-Z’s “Empire State Of Mind”.

t-pain

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Undeniably, T-Pain‘s use of Auto-Tune was distinct in the 2000s. His auto-tuned voice contributed to multiple hits throughout the decade. It all started with his 2005 breakout hit “I’m Sprung” and its follow-up “I’m ‘N Luv (Wit a Stripper)” featuring Mike Jones. In 2007, he penned his first No. 1 hit with “Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin’)”. T-Pain then guested on a string of massive hits including “Blame It” by Jamie Foxx and “Low” by Flo Rida. Additionally, T-Pain was featured on “I’m On A Boat” by The Lonely Island, a comedy trio created on Saturday Night Live. The video went to No. 1 on YouTube in 2009.

In 2023, T-Pain shocked fans when a viral video circulated of the singer performing Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” without Auto-Tune. The singer belted the track with a powerful, controlled, gospel voice. This proved his use of Auto-Tune was simply a tool and that the singer can truly sing.

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