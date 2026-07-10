4 Singers With Iconic Voices Who Had to Undergo Surgery to Save Their Instrument

Any surgery is tough to endure. No doubt. The stakes are certainly high, though, for singers who have to go under the knife to save their iconic voices. That is, after all, their instrument.

Over the years, many of our favorite artists have undergone vocal operations for one reason or another. Maybe they sang too hard and tore up their vocal cords. Maybe they just got unlucky and developed a condition that required medical intervention.

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Whatever the case may be, it’s never easy to fix the problem and then work through the recovery, but these four singers did it.

Jon Bon Jovi

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 07: (Exclusive Coverage) Bon Jovi performs onstage at the Forever Tour Kick Off – New York at Madison Square Garden on July 07, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Bon Jovi)

The most recent on our list to go under the knife is Bon Jovi frontman, Jon Bon Jovi. In a June 2026 PEOPLE interview, he opened up about his damaged-vocal-cord procedure, which took place in 2022.

“I’d often joked and said the only thing that’s ever been up my nose was my finger. I never did anything to hurt the cords; I didn’t have any excesses. I’m a trained vocalist. I’ve practiced the craft,” Bon Jovie explained. “So, when a doctor had to explain to me that one of the cords was literally atrophying, it was confusing.”

“I’m fully recovered,” he later added. “It was longer than I’d ever expected, but it had to be right. We never lost faith.”

Rod stewart

LOS ANGELES – CIRCA 1978: Rock singer Rod Stewart performs onstage wearing a denim jean jacket in circa 1978 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Rock icon Rod Stewart once lost his voice for nine months due to throat surgery. While operating to remove a cancerous growth from his thyroid, surgeons cut through Stewart’s throat muscles.

In 2001, the legendary singer reportedly told The Telegraph, “I woke in hospital, and the doctor said, ‘Don’t worry, your voice will be back in six months.’ Six months came up, no voice. Seven months, no voice. Eight months, no voice.”

“I could talk but not sing,” he added, via PEOPLE. “It only came back to its former glory about four weeks ago, nine months after the operation. It’s not as strong right now, but it will be, because I just keep on singing and singing and singing.”

john mayer

FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 28: John Mayer performs onstage for day two of the 2025 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm on September 28, 2025 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival)

John Mayer has actually had surgery on his throat twice. Once in 2011 and again in 2012. Both times it was for granuloma, which is a mass of inflamed tissue. Each time, he was required to recover by not singing for six months.

“It’s a benign thing that is a terror on somebody because where it grows is where your vocal cords hit,” Mayer explained in a November 2019 podcast interview. “And there’s acid reflux coming up from the bottom, and there’s vocal cords hitting. And this flesh doesn’t get a chance to heal.”

“Oddly enough, my vocal cords were fine,” he added. “It was that they wouldn’t close because this granulated tissue would just keep growing. And the first thing I had done to it was I had it removed — which creates a scar that I’ll always have and I’ll always deal with.”

Robert Plant

(Photo by Laurance Ratner/WireImage)

Not a lot of specifics are known about Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant’s vocal surgery. It is believed that what led him to have to do this was how intensely he would sing, night after night. According to a report from American Songwriter, he had throat surgery in 1973, with doctors removing nodules from his vocal cords.

What’s most impressive, I think, is that after this he would have gone on to record three more studio albums with Led Zeppelin, including 1975’s Physical Graffiti.