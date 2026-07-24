4 Songs From 2005 That Defined Being a Teenager Before Social Media Took Over

In 2005, our version of the internet was forums and chat rooms, funny websites, and YouTube without any ads. Can you believe it? No YouTube ads, I’m serious. We didn’t attach our everyday lives to social media just yet. Myspace was on the verge of taking over our lives, but we weren’t quite there. Our cellphones couldn’t access the internet, and we closely watched how many “minutes” we used. It was a beautiful time in hindsight.

And it’s a world in which we no longer live. These songs from 2005 defined what it was like to be a teenager before social media took over everything.

Videos by VICE

“unwritten” by natasha bedingfield

Play video

For many teenage girls, this song became their anthem. Though technically released in 2004, the song hit the charts very late in the year. It peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 in 2005. Lyrically, the song promotes self-empowerment, recognizing the control you can take over your own life. It was an important message not only for teenage girls but for anyone who heard the hit in 2005. “Unwritten” will surely take any millennial back to 2005 in a second.

“beverly hills” by weezer

Play video

This song served as a window to an ideal lifestyle in 2005. We watched MTV and VH1 reality shows, which often glorified fame and fortune. “Beverly Hills” by Weezer became such a massive hit due to this. “I wanna live a life like that, I wanna be just like a king.” Nowadays, we can easily watch celebrities’ stories day-to-day. But in 2005, there was still a huge gap between ordinary people and celebrities. We fantasized about what life would be like living in LA as a celebrity. Weezer brilliantly captured these fantasies in “Beverly Hills.”

“Hollaback girl” by gwen stefani

Play video

In 2004, Gwen Stefani successfully launched a solo career. Following this, her 2005 single “Hollaback Girl” had teenagers in a chokehold. I still remember just about every word to this song. The single hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Pop Airplay, and Pop 100 charts. Specifically, this track gave teenagers an attitude in 2005. Undeniably, every single teenager chanted along with “Sh*t is bananas. B-A-N-A-N-A-S” at some point that year.

“helena” by my chemical romance

Play video

In September 2004, My Chemical Romance’s breakthrough hit “I’m Not Okay (I Promise)” had most teenagers incorporating more black clothing into their school wardrobe. In 2005, their follow-up hit “Helena” solidified that emo was taking over, and this would be the year. My Chemical Romance was not only edgy enough, but they had quite a unique blend of sounds. For the next five years, “scene kids” took over local shows with tight jeans, straightened and teased hair, eyeliner, and studded belts. Emo officially broke through in 2005, and My Chemical Romance was at the forefront.

Photo by Naki/Redferns