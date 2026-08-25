4 Songs That Perfectly Capture the Chaos of ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’

Most likely you won’t be reading this if you’ve never seen It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, so I’ll spare the introduction.

How could one short description even begin to encompass the utter insanity of a show that gave us Pepe Silvia, Chardee MacDennis, and The Nightman Cometh? Instead, we’ve attempted to distill that chaos into four songs, which was somehow a much easier task.

Videos by VICE

“Rat House” by Shannon and the Clams

Play video

“Rat House” was released on Shannon and the Clams’ 2013 album Dreams in the Rat House. The Oakland four-piece is known for their vintage-tinted acid psych-rock, diving into retro sounds without being outdated. This track represents their more experimental side. It also happens to represent the chaos of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia pretty well. The only lyric is the repeated line “I don’t wanna die / In the rat house, baby”, used in a few different configurations. “Rat House” is a prayer for Charlie Kelly. A desperate plea for divine protection as he bashes rats in the basement.

“I’m Gonna Win” by Rob Cantor

Play video

Rob Cantor is known mostly for his work with Tally Hall and the comedy song “Shia LaBeouf”, although his résumé is extensive. His dry wit, sharp observations, and absurdist writing style make his 2014 track “I’m Gonna Win” a great representative for It’s Always Sunny. Particularly, this is a track for Dennis Reynolds. “My life is a constant entrapment of tunnels / Which tangle and wind and beguile / And regardless of where I may tumble or funnel / I wonder what’s really worthwhile“. This sentiment of being lost, abandoned, and beaten continues in the second verse. But the shift in the chorus takes this into true Dennis territory.

“But I’m gonna win, I’m gonna try / I’ll never lose, I’ll never die / You’ve seen me before, you’ll see me again / I’ll never give up, I’ll never give in.” Wait, what’s this in the third verse? “It’s hard to be charming and smart and disarming / It’s hard to pretend you’re the best / It’s hard to fulfill everyone’s expectations / It’s hard to keep up with the rest”. And there it is; the heart of Dennis Reynolds.

“Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)” by The Offspring

Play video

The Offspring released “Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)” in 1998. It essentially became the theme song for guys who try way too hard to be cool. At the end of the day, though, they’re alright. Mostly, this is due to the fact that they don’t realize how hard they’re trying. There’s a sort of innocence in guys like that. Everyone is telling him it’s not working, but he’s still convinced he’s cool. You really can’t be mad at him; he’s like a child.

And so, in terms of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, this is a song for Mac. There’s not a single element of Mac that’s not trying too hard to be cool. It’s his very identity: going exclusively by a nickname to hide the fact that his real name is Ronald McDonald. Calling himself the bouncer of Paddy’s Pub. T-shirts with the sleeves cut off. Karate. Yeah, this is a Mac anthem if there ever was one.

“Brass Monkey” by Beastie Boys

Play video

“Brass Monkey” appeared on the Beastie Boys’ 1986 debut album Licensed to Ill. There are technically two distinct Brass Monkey recipes. The one the song refers to is the premixed cocktail made by the Heublein Company in the 1970s. The company’s marketing claimed the recipe was a secret, but it’s just dark rum, vodka, and orange juice. However, the Brass Monkey that would likely be served at Paddy’s Pub is a 40-ounce bottle of malt liquor mixed with orange juice.

While the Beastie Boys weren’t singing about that particular Brass Monkey, it still captures the rowdy energy of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Even some of the lyrics fit in pretty well, such as “I love brass monkey, but I don’t give D it”. Whether we’re talking about Mike D or Sweet Dee is open for interpretation.

Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images