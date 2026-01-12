4 Songs That Prove Trip-Hop Is an Underrated Relic From the 90s

We have discussed before how the 1990s belonged to rap and grunge. However, we can’t ignore the underrated relic Trip-Hop. A fusion of hip hop and electronica, Trip-Hop is very much defined by slow tempos and atmospheric sounds. The genre emerged as an experimental musical subculture incorporating influences from rap, jazz, soul, funk, and dub.

So, to celebrate the often overlooked Trip-Hop genre, let’s look at four songs that prove it was an elite experience of the 1990s.

“6 Underground” by Sneaker Pimps

As Trip-Hop was on the rise in the mid-90s, The Sneaker Pimps came along to put their stamp on the genre.

In 1996, the band dropped their debut album, Becoming X. It’s a fascinating take on Trip-Hop, marking a much more accessible sound than some of their predecessors. The record’s biggest single was “6 Underground”, a slow-tempo electronic tune with flowerly vocals courtesy of Sneaker Pimps then-singer Kelli Dayton.

“Sour Times” by Portishead

Portishead is probably one of the most acclaimed Trip-Hop acts to ever carry the mantle. They were among the early purveyors of the genre and, to this day, remain among its most well-respected groups.

The band’s debut album, Dummy (1994), has been praised endlessly for its virtuosity and jazzy dynamics. Paired with hip-hop rhythms and sensibilities, the band’s Dummy track “Sour Times” is an archetype for “less is more” in any genre.

“Teardrop” by Massive Attack

Massive Attack is one of the bands that broke ground on Trip-Hop in the late 80s and early 90s. Their debut album, Blue Lines (1991), is widely considered to be one of the earliest mainstream examples of the genre.

However, for this list, we’re jumping to 1998. This was when the group released their third album, Mezzanine, featuring the song “Teardrops”. The song is ambient perfection, complete with guest vocals by Scottish singer Elizabeth Fraser, former lead singer of Cocteau Twins. Notably, Fraser also wrote the song’s lyrics.

“Hell Is Around The Corner” by Tricky

I mean, this is a masterpiece if I’ve ever heard one.

Tricky is the godfather of Trip-Hop. And with good reason. Before going solo, he worked with Massive Attack on their debut album, leaving a breadcrumb trail of his incredible art throughout the early 90s.

The legendary rapper released his debut album, Maxinquaye, in 1995. Tricky co-produced the album with Mark Saunders (David Bowie, Depeche Mode). The record also prominently featured singer Martina Topley-Bird. She even contributed to one of the greatest Trip-Hop songs of all time, Tricky’s “Hell Is Around The Corner”.