4 Songs That Scream ‘Swipe Left’

Music is one of the surest ways to a person’s heart. If someone’s music taste is good, there are endless ways to bond and gain beautiful memories with someone. When it’s awful, there’s a jarring exchange that makes future dates extremely difficult to deal with.

Nowadays, though, we have dating apps that allow us a sneak preview into the music another person loves. As a result, it allows us a peek into the kind of person someone is before we even talk to them. We picked out four songs that let us know if we should immediately swipe left or not.

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Four Songs That Will Make anyone Swipe Left on Your Dating Profile

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“Runaway” by Kanye West and Pusha T

It’s literally in the name. As enchanting as the song is, someone who loves this song a little too much might be a red flag. Kanye West strips himself bare, honing in on his flaws as a partner. The intimacy scares him, the arguments grow hectic, and he’ll probably email pictures of his junk. It’s one thing to love “Runaway”, but to make it your profile song should give anyone the ick.

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“You Belong With Me” by Taylor Swift

Anyone who has spent a mild amount of time on social media has likely seen how crazy a devoted Swiftie can get. Consequently, broadcasting that in your dating profile might immediately raise some alarms. But “You Belong With Me” in particular signals that there might be a bit of jealousy and insecurity that you might not be ready to handle. If you don’t immediately swipe left, keep an eye out if they get extremely possessive.

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“Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran

This one is really a matter of taste. Watching Ed Sheeran try his hand at a song he initially wrote for Rihanna is extremely jarring. A pasty white Brit tinkering with sanitized dancehall and saying your love was handmade for him is more than a bit off-putting. Not to mention, it’s one of the most popular songs of all time—dare to live a little and pick an album cut if you love Ed Sheeran so much.

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“Let’s Get Married” by Jagged Edge

Nothing screams romantic quite like “we ain’t gettin’ no younger, we might as well do it.” The Jagged Edge classic certainly jams, but an examination of the lyrics will probably make you wonder how serious they are about their love lives. Good taste or not, a swipe left might be for the best.

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