4 Songs That Sound Like Walking Around the Mall in the 1990s

As many malls have closed their doors in 2026, Gen Z and the young may never understand what the mall meant to millennials and older. It was our place to hang out. You didn’t even have to be shopping for anything in particular. Your parents could drop you off, and you’d hang out in the food court for hours, goofing around with friends. We may have taken this for granted back then, and now younger generations will never understand malls at their peak. To get a sense of what it was like, here are four songs that you’d hear while walking around the mall in the 1990s.

“Two Princes” by Spin Doctors

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Just by hearing the snare drum intro alone, many millennials are transported back to the 1990s. This song was hard to escape, and many 90s kids didn’t want to. Their unique blend of funk rock was infectious in this 1993 hit. It’s no wonder it peaked at No. 1 on the US Pop Airplay, No. 2 on the Alternative Airplay, and No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100.

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“Linger” by The Cranberries

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Among the hardest 1990s songs to escape in the mall was “Linger”. It was also The Cranberries breakout hit in 1993. The song carries a sense of innocence that resonated with many teenagers in the 90s. It’s one of the songs that will instantly remind you of your first love, or potentially your first date to the mall. In 1993, the song peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“MMMBop” by Hanson

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Not only was this song everywhere in 1997, but nearly every teenager looked like the Hanson brothers. Their blond haircuts were the style at the time. This catchy pop hit earned the young band two Grammy nominations. Released on March 24, 1997, “MMMBop” topped the charts around the world, peaking at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100. It’s not only the band’s most successful single, but one of the most successful singles of the entire decade.

“Waterfalls” by TLC

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TLC is among the defining groups that put Atlanta, Georgia, on the hip-hop map. Their blend of R&B and Hip-Hop culminated in the 1995 hit “Waterfalls”. The song spent seven weeks at No. 1 in 1995, earning the group two Grammy nominations in 1996. Additionally, the music video won Video of the Year at the 1995 MTV Video Music Awards.

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