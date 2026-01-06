4 Songs That Will Instantly Transport You Back to High School in the 1990s

Ah, the 1990s: an era that feels like every type of music was on the rise. For those of us who spent many a teen year in that decade, there are a lot of songs that can instantly transport us back to high school.

Now, I know what you’re thinking. “But, Stephen, were you even in high school in the 90s? We’ve all read your many emo music lists, like this one and that one. So it seems like you were in high school in the 2000s.”

First off, as a narcissist, I appreciate that you’ve read my lists. Secondly, you are half right. I graduated from school one year early, in 2002. I was a high school freshman in 1999, which makes me partially qualified to do this list. But since I didn’t want to just do songs from the end of the 90s, I called in help.

This list could also have been called “songs the school bus driver was sick of by the end of the year”

I reached out to my good buddy Jay, who you will know from this other list I wrote. Jay is just a little older than I am, and he’s a radio DJ at NRQ in Eugene, Oregon. So, obviously, we are bonded over our shared wealth of musical knowledge.

When I realized I wasn’t gonna hit the mark on this like I really wanted to, I asked him for some suggestions of tunes that reminded him of his high school years in the early 1990s. The first two songs came to mind very quickly.

“Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang” by Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg

The explosion of West Coast hip-hop in the early 90s set the stage for a cultural phenomenon that would literally change the world forever. It also had high schoolers burning through batteries in their Sony Walkman cassette players.

Look, maybe I wasn’t personally there, but I can absolutely understand the pure, undiluted confidence that one would drip with while jamming Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang” in your headphones while walking into homeroom in 1992.

“Sabotage” by Beastie Boys

The thing about “Sabotage” by the Beastie Boys is that it’s angsty and fun. Like, during an era when brooding was practically a prerequisite for being a rock star, the New York trio said “bet,” and then made a song that is both an emotional steam release valve and… just f***in’ FUN.

(Also, let’s not pretend this isn’t one of the most iconic music videos of all time.)

“Nookie” by Limp Bizkit

Ok, so now it was my turn. When I thought about the quintessential high school experience in the late 90s, Limp Bizkit immediately came to mind. And, of course, hormonally explosive teen boys were quite captivated by the rage of “Nookie”.

Look, I’m not condoning it. The tragic reality, however, is that we were playing this song nonstop in locker rooms and on the school bus. We wanted to believe (pretend) that we were so cool and did “it all for the nookie.” Which, in hindsight, is so pathetic and stupid. (We didn’t know what to do with “it” when “it” was staring us right in the face.) But damn, that song still gets me pumped up at karaoke.

“What’s My Age Again?” by Blink-182

From that first chord, this song just became the anthem for a generation of teenage and young adult dudes. I mean, we all liked TV and prank phone calls, and streaking through town in the middle of the day. Alright, maybe not all of those are applicable as a blanket statement.

Pop-punk was really breaking out in 1999, and Blink-182 was very much leading the charge. And high school boys f***ing lived it.

Example: This song mentions a prank call about “sodomy” and not knowing how to act on a date. It is from an album called Enema of the State, which featured adult film star Janine Lindemulder on the cover. It’s a tailor-made recipe for immature high school freshmen. Which I was. (And sometimes still am.)