4 Songs That Would Definitely Be on Dwight Schrute’s Workout Playlist

In 2005, the US version of The Office aired and soon became an iconic television series. With a diehard fanbase, The Office ran for nine seasons, with 201 episodes filmed.

One of television’s most iconic antagonists, Dwight Schrute, was the perfect counter to the young, sarcastic Jim Halpert, who sat adjacent to Dwight in the office. Schrute, portrayed by Rainn Wilson, opens his own workout gym in Season 8. Subsequently, Dwight’s Gym For Muscles featured strange workouts such as book-ripping and gravel bucket lifting.

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If a playlist were released, these songs would be featured on Dwight Schrute’s workout playlist.

“wild side” by Mötley Crüe

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It’s no secret that Dwight is a fan of 80s hair metal. In multiple scenes of the show, he’s seen listening to 80s rock bands, including this scene in Season 2 Episode 8, “Performance Review”.

In the episode, Dwight is seen blasting “Wild Side” by Mötley Crüe in the building’s stairwell to pump himself up before asking his boss, Michael Scott, for a raise. As Dwight listens to the track, he’s punching the air. Undoubtedly, this track would make Dwight’s gym playlist.

“river runs red” by life of agony

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In Season 3, Episode 5, Dwight is seen listening to the metal band Life of Agony. Their song can be heard in Dwight’s 1987 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am as he drives like a maniac, with co-worker Ryan Howard in the passenger seat.

On the way to Dwight’s beet farm, he’s blasting the song “River Runs Red”, one of many songs used to pump him up throughout the show. Released in 1993, “River Runs Red” comes from the album of the same name.

“kickstart my heart” by Mötley Crüe

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Additionally, “Wild Side” wouldn’t be the only Mötley Crüe track included on a gym playlist. Much like the previous Season 2 scene, Dwight again pumps himself up with a Mötley Crüe song. In Season 3, Episode 13, Dwight is in the backseat of the car, playing air guitar during a high-stakes sales pitch.

While Jim Halpert waits outside the vehicle, “Kickstart My Heart” by Mötley Crüe is heard on the car’s stereo. Together, Dwight and Jim must team up for sales calls where they figure out a successful routine.

“we didn’t start the fire” by billy joel

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In Season 2, temporary worker Ryan started the fire. In Episode 4, a fire in the office forces the whole crew out to the parking lot. While the group plays games, Michael Scott is attempting to mentor Ryan.

Soon it’s revealed that Ryan started the fire by burning a bagel in the kitchen. Dwight, who has been jealous of Michael’s infatuation with Ryan, is giddy to announce the revelation. Ultimately, he does this by singing “Ryan started the fire!” to the tune of Billy Joel’s 1989 hit.

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank