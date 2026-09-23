4 Songs to Aggressively Gaslight Yourself Into Believing Fall Is Here, Even in 90 Degree Weather

What do you mean it’s still 90 degrees outside in September? It should be fall right now, yet in many places on this beautiful earth, an unrelenting heatwave bears down like a red-hot iron held way too close. If you’ve reached your limit and want to trick yourself into believing it’s actually 60 degrees outside and the leaves are turning, here are four songs that might help.

“Eyes On Fire” by Blue Foundation

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When Blue Foundation’s “Eyes On Fire” starts playing IRL, that’s how Twilight fans know fall is here. Like a harbinger of the season, the breathy opening “hoa-hoa-hoa-hoa-hoa” echoes across the nation. From the misty forests of the Pacific Northwest, to the orange leaf-riddled streets of the East Coast.

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This song is a must-listen if you want to fool yourself into believing fall is really here. Maybe if enough of us play “Eyes On Fire” on a loop, we can drop the temperature 30 degrees by sheer force of will. That might even be the cure for climate change; you never know (looks at the camera like Jim on The Office). In any case, if “Eyes On Fire” by itself doesn’t work, maybe just put the entire Twilight soundtrack on repeat and see what happens.

“A Case of You” by Joni Mitchell

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Joni Mitchell’s 1971 classic “A Case Of You” appeared on her fourth album, Blue, and also in the 1998 film Practical Magic. The song plays while Gillian Owens, played by Nicole Kidman, drives through several nights to get back home to her sister, Sally, played by Sandra Bullock. She sings along to the radio as the sun rises and sets again, doing a poor but enthusiastic attempt at Mitchell’s high notes.

Practical Magic has been a fall favorite film for years. Specifically for a feel-good Halloween, right up there with Hocus Pocus. Romance, drama, comedy, and witches, what more could anyone ask for? “A Case Of You” is a suitably saccharine track for the film, fitting for Gillian and Sally’s bond as sisters, but also for their respective and opposite romantic lives.

“Pet Sematary” by The Ramones

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Dee Dee Ramone allegedly wrote “Pet Sematary” in the basement of Stephen King’s house in only one hour. The story goes that King, a huge Ramones fan, invited the band to his house in Maine as they were touring in New England. There, he gave Dee Dee a copy of Pet Sematary to read, which inspired the bassist to write the lyrics. The song was included in the 1989 film adaptation of the book.

It became one of the Ramones’ biggest hits, and a fall playlist staple for the modern age. Pet Sematary is one of the better Stephen King adaptations, personally, a horror classic that never gets old. Similarly, this Ramones classic is a great way to trick yourself into believing that it’s really fall this time.

“Decode” by Paramore

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Another pick from the Twilight soundtrack, Paramore’s “Decode” is a surefire way to make it feel like fall, despite the heatwave. For a little while, anyway. It was released on October 1, 2008, ringing in the fall season like a beautiful bell. Almost 20 years later, it still creates the same feeling.

When “Decode” comes on, the air better start getting chilly immediately. For an extra boost, the music video is a must-watch. Hayley Williams & Co. in the gloomy, misty woods, interspersed with scenes from the movie, has us seeing the world through blue-tinted film.

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