4 Songs You Can Ask Alexa to Play When Your Partner Isn’t Picking Up Your Sexy Hints

It can be maddening when you try dropping clues to your partner about wanting to take things to the bedroom, but they are just not picking up the hints. (It’s me; I’m the oblivious partner.) This is where having Alexa play some sexy songs can really help.

Lots of people have their go-tos, but after a while, go-tos can get stale and actually ruin the mood. It creates an expectation that can be uncomfortable. So, think about switching it up, and maybe try using one of the recommendations below. What have you got to lose?

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“Loud” by The Home Team

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Let’s start with something playful.

The Home Team is a heavy pop-rock band from Seattle, and their music has an intrinsic flirtiness. It’s very upbeat, and their sense of rhythm is incredibly groovy. In terms of “setting the mood,” I highly recommend asking Alexa to play the song “Loud”. It gets to the point; just read over some of the lyrics:

“Tell me baby / ‘Cause I love when we get down / ‘Cause s**t gets crazy / When we make that sound / So do it safely / Don’t you f**k around / Don’t be afraid to get loud.”

The deliberacy of your hopes will be understood.

“Take Shelter” by Olly Alexander (Years & Years)

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Back in 2015, while still performing under the Years & Years moniker, English pop artist Olly Alexander released the album Communion. Now, this entire record is one of the most seductive dance pop albums I have ever heard, but we’re here to focus on one song.

If you need help letting your partner know that you are ready to do something besides sitting on the couch rewatching New Girl, tell you-know-who to play “Take Shelter”. In it, Alexander sings: “Take shelter / Take the pressure / Do what you want tonight / It’s alright if you want to get used / Then get used.”

You know what’s up.

“Body” by Don Toliver

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Don Toliver sampling Justin Timberlake’s “Rock Your Body” is a fascinating elevation of the source material. Like, Don takes the flirtatious tune and transforms it into a full-on lust fest.

“Baby come here, I’ma grip on ya,” Don raps over a seductively dark beat, glorifying his girl’s body.

This one lets your partner know that you have intentions, not just plans, and they are those intentions.

“Your Wish is My Command” by Kim Petras

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If you want to be unsubtle about your desires, Kim Petras will help you make yourself clear. The pop diva has a lot of very salacious sex songs that are also just good. For example, “Your Wish Is My Command” from her Sl*t Pop record.

“I don’t wanna another baby,” she sings on the track. “Want a man to take control all night. Can you push me to the limit? Can you take me to the finish line?“

There’s no mistaking the goal here, and even the most aloof of partners will pick up on this hint.