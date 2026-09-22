4 Spooky Dating Trends to Watch for During October’s Double Retrograde

You’ve likely heard of the horrors of Mercury retrograde, but this October and November, it’ll be accompanied by a rare “double retrograde” with Venus joining in on the fun. Astrologers say these transits will bring both chaos and closure to your love life. Here are four eerie dating trends you might encounter during the spooky retrograde season.

1. Ghosting

Ghosting is, unfortunately, a common occurrence in today’s dating world. But thanks to the upcoming double retrograde period, this spooky season might bring even more of this terrorizing trend, according to Maisy Bristol, the Neuroscience Astrologer and founder of LoveLab.

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“Venus turns retrograde on October 3, and Mercury turns retrograde on October 24,” says Bristol. “Now, for the ‘ghosting’ part of that… Both of these signs will occur in Scorpio (and a little in Libra)—the signs of obsession, death, relationships, connection, etc. Mercury retrograde is already notorious for ghosting, bringing exes back, and mixed signals or crossed wires in general. And that’s because Mercury rules communication. Venus retrograde is notorious for causing love-related mayhem—like breakups, separations, or surfacing relationship secrets.”

If your relationship is solid, don’t fret—just try not to create chaos or conflict for the hell of it. Now is not the time to test the waters.

2. Exes Coming Back From the Dead

During this spooky season, you might experience yet another type of ghost: the ex that rises from the dead. Or perhaps you will be that ex haunting your past partners.

“Because both [Mercury and Venus] will turn retrograde in the investigative and penetrating sign of Scorpio, a lot of unfinished business is about to be brought to the surface. That includes unfinished past relationships, thanks to Venus,” says Bristol. “I’m assuming many people will experience themselves or an ex ‘needing to know’ something about why they didn’t work out or what happened in the relationship. I also assume many past ghosters will reappear wanting another shot or just needing clarification, like ghosts from exes past.”

3. A Creepy Closure Window

According to Bristol, October 23 (Venus-Sun alignment) will act as a “closure window” for past relationships. (Keyword: closure, not reconciliation).

“On this day, Venus retrograde ends its cycle in Scorpio and starts moving into the sign of relationships, Libra (only enhancing the relationship focus!),” says Bristol. “But right before it crosses back into Libra, it will hit 0° Scorpio at the exact same time the Sun moves into Scorpio that day. Anytime a planet sits next to the Sun like this, the Sun essentially enhances the energy of that planet.”

Venus is all about love, romance, and partnerships, which will be highlighted during this time. However, because the planet is still retrograde during this transit, it will likely stir up past connections and our desire for closure.

“Scorpio’s energy here means that something in us will want to uncover the ‘why’ behind the relationship’s demise, and I assume a lot of deep conversations will happen today (whether thanks to an intentional meet-up or serendipitous meet-cute),” says Bristol.

4. Burying Your Memories

As noted earlier, retrogrades—especially of Mercury and Venus—are notorious for bringing exes back into our lives for one more traumatizing (or perhaps healing, depending on the content) conversation…

That being said, this particular retrograde season will encourage us to “bury” our memories and move on with our lives. Allow Halloween to provide solace as you do this.

“Retrogrades are about the ‘re’ words: rethink, revisit, reconsider, remind. They ask us to look back as a way to implement learned lessons into the future,” says Bristol. “So, anytime an ex comes back into our lives during a retrograde (or two), this is supposed to provide extra clarity on something we already know within ourselves. Most likely, it’s a reminder as to why you didn’t work out in the first place.”

With this clarity, you can finally process, heal, and bury your pain/memories.