4 Spooky Self-Care Rituals to Try This Fall That Might Actually Make You Feel Better

September is officially upon us, which means Halloween is just around the corner, bringing a mysterious chill to the air. Autumn marks the perfect time for grounding and healing, shedding what no longer serves us and grieving as we release. What better way to do it than by incorporating some seasonal, mystical practices into your routine?

Here are four spooky self-care rituals to try this autumn.

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1. Make Friends With the Dark

Early on in life, we’re taught to fear darkness—but it’s often what’s lurking in it that poses the real threat. Darkness itself can be incredibly healing.

“Many of us are overstimulated by screens, rush hour traffic, and images imposed upon us through all kinds of media,” Rev. Connie L. Habash, LMFT, yoga and meditation teacher, ecotherapist, interfaith minister, and author of Awakening from Anxiety: A Spiritual Guide to Living a More Calm, Confident, and Courageous Life, told VICE. “Give your eyes and your brain a break with time in the dark. Reducing our sensory stimulation is calming for the nervous system.”

Of course, this doesn’t mean you have to lie in bed in the pitch black, haunted by your thoughts. Rather, turn the experience into a meditation of sorts.

“Make it special: you can light one candle (battery-operated is fine if you want to be safe),” Habash says. “Set a timer for 5-10 minutes and focus on your breath. Do it in silence for the full calming effect, or use some soothing music if it’s a bit too spooky in total darkness.”

2. Gather Leaves

Connecting with nature is a great self-care ritual. While gathering leaves is not necessarily spooky in nature, it can get you in the Halloween spirit.

“Autumn brings us an abundance of colorful foliage that can be fun to gather, and the time outdoors, enjoying a bit of nature, will be good for body, mind, and soul,” Habash says. “Bunches of amber, gold, burgundy, and brown leaves make lovely little arrangements for a table or to tie together and hang from a wall. It puts you in the spirit of the season and can be an uplifting vision to greet you when you come home from work.”

3. Host a Grief Ritual

You know what they say: grief is love with nowhere to go. But what if we could channel that love somewhere special?

“As many cultures do in the fall season (like the Día de los Muertos celebration in Mexico), autumn is a good time to honor the dead,” Habash explains. “We can release pent-up sorrow and express our gratitude with a grief ritual. You might be surprised how relieving and freeing it is to give yourself focused time to allow yourself to mourn.”

“It can be very simple: a photo or two of loved ones that have passed, a candle, a bowl of water to represent your tears, an offering of a loved one’s favorite food, and any related objects that remind you of them,” Habash continues. “Spend a few minutes or longer expressing how much you love them, miss them, and your gratitude for [what] they brought to your life. Allow any emotion to freely flow.”

You don’t have to limit this to your human loved ones, either. If you feel called to it, Habash recommends honoring your animal companions, places you miss, and any form of grief you might be expecting.

4. Smash Pumpkins

Anger is the second stage of grief, and it deserves to be processed and honored like any other emotion. What better time to release anger than during spooky season—and what better way to do it than by smashing pumpkins?

“Have some anger to get out? You may not have a Rage Room near you (or may not want to spend the money), but there is another great spooky way to get your frustration and anger out. If you don’t mind a little mess, smash some pumpkins!” Habash recommends. “Find a place outdoors where it will be easy to clean up (you can put a tarp down, or wash it away with a hose) and imagine all the ire encapsulated in that pumpkin as you throw it onto the tarp with all your force. Feel free to add any words and expletives that are fitting. Enjoy the satisfaction of it exploding.”