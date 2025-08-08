4 Standout Games Shown at Nintendo Direct Indie World Showcase

The Nintendo Indie World Showcase is here, and many new titles were shown off for the Switch 2. From a creepy Metroidvania to a new console exclusive, here are the best games shown at the August Nintendo Direct.

Best Games Announced at August Nintendo Direct

Screenshot: Nintendo

This year’s Indie World Showcase was a bit on the short side and didn’t feature any major surprises. Sorry, Hollow Knight Silksong fans, the long-awaited title is still missing in action. I know, I get your pain. However, Nintendo did show off a handful of notable indie titles coming to Switch 2 that are worth knowing about.

Well Dweller

Screenshot: Top Hat Studios

Perhaps the most interesting game at Indie World Showcase is Well Dweller from Top Hat Studios. The Metroidvania looks like a mix between Hollow Knight and Little Nightmares. That is no exaggeration either. The game’s Tim Burton-esque art style is nightmare fuel in parts.

However, the game’s Metroidvania gameplay looks incredibly polished and a unique spin on the genre. Fans tuning into the Nintendo Direct Indie World Showcase joked that it was basically Silksong with a different art style. They aren’t wrong, but that’s also a good thing! Well Dweller will launch on the Switch 2 in 2026.

Neverway

Screenshot: Coldblood Inc.

From the pixel artist who designed Celeste comes a new RPG called Neverway. The life-sim follows similar tropes as games like Stardew Valley. You know, the main character is in a dead-end job and just needs to escape.

However, what makes Neverway stand out is its striking gothic visuals and horror themes. The short trailer also showed off quite a bit of gameplay, from combat to even romance. So if you are looking for a life sim while we wait for Haunted Chocolatier, this is the one for you! Neverway is set to release on Switch 2 in 2026.

Herdling

Screenshot: Okomotive

Herdling is the new game from the publishers of the critically acclaimed 2016 title Firewatch. The new project lives up to its name, as you literally herd animals. However, the game has stunning visuals as you make your way through a variety of landscapes.

From lush forests to wintry mountains, the game looks seriously impressive for a Switch 2 title. According to Nintendo’s description, we will “ascend a mountain path” and “encounter eerie dangers and obstacles.” So there might be more to the game than just herding animals. Herdling arrives on the Switch on August 21, 2025.

Glaciered

Screenshot: Studio Sunblind

Finally, the last big title shown at the Nintendo Indie World Showcase was a new project from Studio Sunblind called Glaciered. What makes this announcement intriguing is that it’s the only new console-exclusive for the Switch 2. Although Nintendo notes that it’s “timed” and might also launch on PC at the same time.

The game appears to be a futuristic ocean exploration game. It reminds me a bit of a mix between Ecco the Dolphin and Endless Ocean. While the new title largely focuses on exploration, it has pretty intense combat as well. Out of all the projects announced at the August Nintendo Direct, this was certainly one of the more interesting ones design-wise. Glaciered currently doesn’t have a release date for Switch 2.

Indie World Showcase Games Out Now on Switch 2

Screenshot: Poti Poti Studio

Like most Indie World Showcase events, Nintendo surprised players with a few shadow drop releases. Following the end of the Nintendo Direct livestream, these titles were released on the Switch 2 eShop. Although I’ll warn you, this year the selection is a bit slim. Still, new games are new games!

Here is a list of the Indie World Showcase games available on Switch 2 today:

UFO 50 (Switch 1 $24.99)

Tiny Bookshop (Switch 1 $19.99)

Is This Seat Taken? (Switch 1 $9.99)

Now, even though these indie titles only have “Switch 1” editions, they still run on your Switch 2. While this might be disappointing to some, most indie games aren’t pushing the boundaries of performance. Although I’ll admit that I wish Nintendo would start having Switch 2 editions for all games coming out on the eShop.

As far as future Nintendo indie games, the vast majority of them are scheduled for unspecified dates in 2026. Although, you will want to keep your eyes out for Herdling, as that is one of the few projects shown at the Indie World Showcase that is actually launching on the Switch 2 this month.