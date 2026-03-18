4 Stoner Rap Songs You Should Play The Next Time You Spark Up

Every great smoke session has a fantastic playlist behind it. The key is that the songs have to operate at the chillest frequency possible. It can’t be too loud or bombastic, or you risk blowing the high. Instead, you have to pick something smooth enough to coincide with a dazed headspace. If you’re in a group setting, you have to curate the vibes for every stoner to focus on the ‘puff puff pass’ exchange.

Over the years, there have been an abundance of great weed anthems in hip-hop. G-Funk records spearheaded the movement, Snoop Dogg in particular becoming the face of ganja in rap. Then, that led to descendants like cannabis powerhouse Berner, Wiz Khalifa, Curren$y, and more relating a large portion of their careers to smoking. Consequently, Noisey has selected four rap songs that are perfect for the next time you spark up.

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Four Stoner Rap Songs For The Next Time You Decide to Roll One

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“Keep Floatin’” by Mac Miller and Wiz Khalifa

The reason why G-Funk worked so well for stoners to get high to was because of the samples producers would glean. Old soul and funk tracks have the smoky quality that allows the buzzed to sink into their couch. The same tradition persisted into the modern day, where artists would take a gorgeous sample and let it ride out as a cloud of smoke.

Mac Miller and Wiz Khalifa do this on “Keep Floatin’”, where they rapped about sparking one up on a classic WAR record, “Deliver The Word“. “Got no problems, my weed lit, got nowhere to go/So we ride and we smoke ’til we can’t anymo’/And keep floatin’,” Wiz sings like his eyes are barely open. Carefree bliss via the classics.

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“Breakfast” by Curren$y

Hip-hop has been born and bred by flexing quality of life. Usually, that involves a vast array of luxuries and opulence, but Curren$y makes mundanity sound rich. On “Breakfast”, the lavishness creeps its way in between lines about downloading NBA rosters on his Xbox. Spitta’s spa day involves joints already rolled for him, strawberry coladas, and a condo full of snacks so he doesn’t have to leave. A dream for every stoner out there wanting to live the good life.

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“Doobie Ashtray” by Devin the Dude

After a long day, a lot of people just want to decompress. What better way than to get stoned out of your mind? But on “Doobie Ashtray”, Devin The Dude laments coming home to find someone took up all the weed. He imagines a world where everything was different, where he didn’t have to grapple with the ailments of life. Consequently, it makes him want to get high and not think about it so much. However, the sobering realization hits that it’s all gone, and now he’s just left with his downer thoughts. “Doobie Ashtray” asks you to light one up on behalf of Devin since everyone smoked up his stash.

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“Bombudd II” by DJ Quik

Listening to reggae has become a stoner cliché at this point. It’s reached the point where some people, unfortunately, only associate Bob Marley with smoking. Oftentimes, it can come off pretty corny and trite. But DJ Quik was just tongue-in-cheek enough to let the goofiness never come off too corny on “Bombudd II”. It’s addictively bouncy, as Quik coos about the different effects he feels while he’s high. Few songs make you want to sink into the couch quite like this one.