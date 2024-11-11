4 Stranded on Sinking Ship Rescued by Disney Cruise

A Disney Cruise ship literally saved the day for four people on the brink of drowning 265 miles off the coast of Bermuda on Sunday.

About 80 miles from a sinking catamaran off the Bermuda coast, the Disney Treasure responded to a call to action from a Coast Guard broadcast and rescued the stranded swimmers within an hour.

The drowning vessel had a gasket failure that led to the boat taking in too much water and nearly capsizing before the heroic effort. None of the people rescued are said to have any medical issues after the incident.

The Treasure was in the midst of her return voyage to Port Canaveral, Florida, from the Netherlands when it responded to the call.

“We are pleased that the Disney Treasure was able to aid the boat passengers in peril,” the Treasure’s captain, Marco Nogara, told ABC News. “Our crew members worked together on the rescue, skillfully demonstrating their training and commitment to safety.”

The Disney Treasure is the newest vessel in the company’s collection. Talk about making a grand entrance into the world.

This isn’t the first time a Disney Cruise ship has come to save the day. In Jan. 2023, a man was brought aboard the Disney Dream after floating in the Gulf of Mexico. In 2016, the Disney Wonder also discovered 12 suspected migrants on a boat just south of Cuba.

I’ve never been aboard a cruise ship – period – but I can’t imagine the adrenaline rush that goes through a passenger’s body when an announcement comes overboard that the cruise ship is adjusting the schedule to go on a rescue mission.

Perhaps it’s because I’m in the midst of binging Outer Banks Season 4 on Netflix that the thought of a boat rescue is exhilarating, but I have to imagine the guests are on the edge of their seats watching over the deck to see the scene play out.