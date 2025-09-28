4 Things That Could Make Insomniac’s Wolverine the Perfect Superhero Game

I’ve been excited for games before, but Wolverine is different. And that has a lot to do with Insomniac’s work on the Spider-Man games. Wolverine has been one of my favorite superheroes since I was a kid. And seeing the way the game is going so far has been great.

So, given that they already made it very clear the game will be violent as hell, I can cross that off this list. So, here’s what else I want to see in the game when it comes out next Fall.

4. SOME FORM OF DEADPOOL CAMEO

Deadpool is a 1A/1B situation with Batman for me. Depends on the day. Now I know that this game is clearly a bit more serious than an explicit Deadpool cameo. However, I think a subtle nod to the Deadpool video game, featuring Wolverine, would be pretty cool.

Even though it’s totally different. Or at least just a quick mention of Wade Wilson in the world somewhere.

3. WOLVERINE VS HULK

I’m curious about the nature of the game, specifically whether it’s open-world or linear. Given the success of Spidey and the inclusion of Logan’s motorcycle, I’d guess that it’s open-world. And if so, I need to see a side quest involving fighting the not-so Jolly Green Giant.

Maybe he’s a significantly tough boss character similar to Gna in God of War.

Screenshot: Insomniac Games

2. BONE CLAWS

I want to say this one is a reasonably safe bet. I do think we’ll get some form of flashback as Wolverine pieces his past together. It would be cool to play a brief section of the game where you play a pre-Weapon X version of the character. Maybe a bar fight flashback that leads to his appearance at the bar seen in the trailer, when he has his standard claws.

1. AN UNLOCKABLE HUGH JACKMAN SKIN

Put this under the category of “would never happen.” But I keep thinking about the Arkham skins and how you could play as Animated Series Batman or the movie versions. And I can’t help but hope to see something worked out where Hugh Jackman makes a skin-related appearance.

“Til you’re 90.”