Every single year, I tell myself not to be a Scrooge during the holidays, and every single year, I end up remembering why, exactly, I dread the season. As someone whose baseline stress levels are that of hunted prey, I don’t thrive amid the chaos of Christmastime. I like routine. I like my quiet, creative life. And I despise having obligations that fulfill someone else’s idea of the perfect holiday but really just deplete me.

Looks like I’m entering Scrooge territory all over again…

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All that to say, it’s not that I don’t enjoy decorating my home for the holidays, cuddling up on the couch to watch Hallmark movies while snow falls outside, or attending winter festivities with loved ones. Rather, it’s the energetic, social, and financial expectations that exhaust me—on top of remaining productive at work, following a healthy routine, and managing personal goals. It’s that pesky mental load so many of us carry that, if we allow, can grow far heavier than our bodies can handle.

Which begs the question: What would happen if I—we, if you’re down for the challenge—dropped the stressful holiday tasks and only took part in what actually brings me joy this holiday season? What if we treated the holidays as a time to slow down and reconnect with ourselves and our loved ones, without all the pressure of overspending, oversocializing, and overworking?

(Unfortunately, I think the entire season would implode.)

Here are some of the depleting holiday tasks—and some ways to lighten them.

1. Gift Shopping for Everyone and Their Mother (Literally)

Before you throw a fit, hear me out: I’m not saying to stop buying gifts altogether. Rather, make it easier on yourself.

If you’re struggling financially, express that to your loved ones and offer an alternative, like quality time together or a homemade gift. If you’re struggling to think of gift ideas for someone, simply ask them what they want/would enjoy. You don’t need to break the bank or play detective for every member of your family or friend group.

2. Attending Various Social Gatherings

As someone who was just diagnosed with multiple autoimmune conditions and has zero energy lately, I’ve had to learn (the hard way) that being available for everything and everyone at all times is not healthy or realistic. Say yes to plans that you can feasibly (and would like to) attend. Say no to everything else.

If this means not traveling home for the holidays and instead spending it alone with your lover, then so be it. If it means telling an old friend who’s in town that you’re unable to meet up with them on the one day they have available, forgive yourself. Find ways to compromise on plans for those who are important to you, but don’t make yourself sick with stress in order to do so. Most of us still have to work or navigate other adult obligations through the holidays. Such is life. Don’t add unnecessary pressure to yourself.

3. Dealing With Toxic Family Dynamics

Some families are…complicated, to say the least; and dealing with uncomfortable or unhealthy dynamics can be stressful. Maybe you grew up in a tense environment with tons of fighting, or perhaps you were parentified and managed demanding expectations. To which I recommend: boundaries, boundaries, boundaries.

As adults, we get to decide what we’re willing to put up with. You don’t need to prove your loyalty or seek your family’s approval anymore. Simply show up as you are, set boundaries that protect your emotional and mental health, and offer yourself an out if needed.

4. Preparing for Holiday Meals/Hosting

Many of us either host our own holiday gatherings or attend others’. Either way, we’re typically expected to prepare main dishes, apps, sides, desserts, etc. Of course, it’s a common courtesy to contribute to holiday meals, but you shouldn’t have to carry all the weight.

If you’re hosting, ask others to pitch in and bring some dishes; if you’re attending someone else’s event, offer a few of your go-tos that you can prepare ahead of time. And if you’re not confident in your cooking or baking abilities, buy a pie or dish from a local farmer’s market.

Don’t break your back over this. The holidays are supposed to be fun. When it all gets to be too much, remember what the season is all about: connection, gratitude, and relaxation.