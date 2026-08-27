4 Times Dolly Parton Proved She Was a Musical Icon Who Transcended Genres

On August 25, news of the passing of country music legend Dolly Parton shocked the world. The singer had recently shared a health update but was secretly battling cancer. Parton was more than just a country star; she was a cultural icon and humanitarian. Throughout her 60-year career, Dolly Parton proved she was a musical icon who transcended genres.

Parton released a rock album in 2023

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In 2022, Dolly Parton was nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Initially, Parton turned down this nomination, claiming she’s a country artist, not a rock artist. This inspired her to finally release a rock record titled Rock Star. She enlisted rock’s greatest, along with select modern artists. The album features covers of classic rock staples, along with originals penned by Parton and collaborators.

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Standout covers include “Keep On Loving You” with former REO Speedwagon singer Kevin Cronin, “Open Arms” with former Journey singer Steve Perry, “Long As I Can See The Light” with John Fogerty of CCR, and “Let It Be” with Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Peter Frampton, and Mick Fleetwood. Following its release, Parton was officially inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2023. In 2025, Dolly Parton teamed up with Mötley Crüe for the 40th anniversary of their power ballad, “Home Sweet Home”.

Her duet with Kesha in 2017

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In 1980, Dolly Parton released a cover of “Old Flames (Can’t Hold A Candle To You)”. The track went to No. 1 on the Country Singles chart and was co-written by country singer High Moffat and Pebe Sebert. The latter is the mother of pop star Kesha. In 2017, Kesha recorded her own version as a duet with Parton, released on her album Rainbow. Ultimately, Kesha stated that this duet was a turning point in her struggling career at the time. On the evening of August 25, Kesha performed the song in Dolly Parton’s honor.

Dolly collaborated with Sabrina Carpenter in 2025

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Dolly Parton teamed up with pop star Sabrina Carpenter for a country-inspired remix of Carpenters’ song “Please Please Please”. Parton’s requested to replace a cuss word in the song’s chorus, as the country legend insists she won’t sing any dirty words. In 2025, Parton spoke with Rolling Stone on the collaboration. “Our voices are very similar. I can’t tell sometimes which parts her, and which part’s me. And we look like relatives. She looks like she could be my little sister.”

Following the announcement of Parton’s passing, Carpenter posted a heartfelt statement that ended with “Your light will be something the world will search forever to find again. I will always love you.”

TEAMING UP WITH PITBULL FOR THE DAYTONA 500 in 2024

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In February 2025, Parton and Pitbull teamed up on the track “Powerful Women”. It was a reimagined sample of Parton’s iconic hit “9 to 5” and was used to promote the Daytona 500. Pitbull used the track to honor the women in his life, including his single mother. Additionally, Dolly shared wisdom while giving a spoken-word shout-out to her 9 to 5 co-stars, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage