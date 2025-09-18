4 Tips for Absolutely Owning Your ‘Winter Arc’

If you’re chronically online like most people unfortunately are today, you might have heard the term “winter arc.” Popular on TikTok, the expression basically refers to a self-improvement challenge/plan individuals embark on just before wintertime. This might include habits like working out, eating healthier, focusing on personal goals, etc.

Basically, a winter arc is meant to help you prioritize your health and wellness through intentional actions and disciplined routines. It typically occurs between the months of October and December, just before we settle into the winter season.

“The winter arc is the perfect moment to experiment, reset, and create habits that your future self will thank you for,” said self-help expert and author Tam Kaur. “By taking action now, you’ll enter the New Year already aligned with your goals.”

If you’re looking to better yourself before the end of the year, here are four ways to make the most of your winter arc.

1. Get Clear About Who You Want to Be

When you think about your dream life, how do you fit into it? Who must you become to feel confident and worthy of it?

“To be the best person you want to be, you need to start being specific and clear about the person you want to grow into,” said Kaur. “Think about and envision what sort of life you want to live. I try to imagine my dream life and then gradually start to implement those steps to reach that life goal.”

Many people claim that manifesting is as simple as speaking something into existence. However, without aligned action backing your affirmations, you likely won’t make much progress.

“Remember, you can say all you want: ‘I want to be confident. I want to be better, I want to be cuter,’ but if you just continue to live your life in the same way that you have been, how are you ever going to see those brand new results?” Kaur asks. “You need to get in the mind of the person who’s living your dream life and then implement those steps, that mindset, that lifestyle, the hours in which they spend doing whatever activity they do that will actually ensure that you achieve the results that you desire.”

2. Don’t Be Afraid to Experiment

Like all things, bettering yourself requires trial and error. You won’t immediately heal from all the toxic patterns you’ve built over the years, nor will you immediately see the results you’d like to see. Take time to build a routine that works for you, and be patient as you embark on your self-growth journey.

“The winter arc is the perfect moment to experiment with your schedule, your routines, and your habits to figure out what actually works for you,” said Kaur. “I personally love having daily to-do lists and time blocking everything … You can have the goal in mind, but you’re going to feel inconsistent when you don’t really know where that fits into your day.”

Make a list of your priorities, whether it be journaling, meditating, working on your business, or hitting the gym, and ensure you set enough time aside for each of them. Of course, be realistic when planning your days, as you don’t want to burn out.

3. Take Action

You can set intentions, organize routines, and script about your manifestations all you want. However, if you don’t act on it, you’ll remain stagnant.

“A crucial step during the winter arc is to stop waiting until you feel ready, because speed matters,” said Kaur. “While you are just thinking about waiting to be prepared, waiting to have all the knowledge, and waiting to overcome imposter syndrome, someone else has already taken action and succeeded.”

“The best way to gain skills and confidence is by simply starting, even imperfectly, and learning as you go,” she continued. “The longer you delay actually starting, the less you will learn. To achieve our goals, as well as being consistent and having discipline, it begins with taking action.”

4. Practice Positive Self-Talk

It’s easy to fall into a loop of negative self-talk. However, we rarely notice just how damaging these hurtful or self-defeating phrases can be, especially when we repeat them to ourselves day in and day out.

“To level up, you need to create new thoughts and a new belief system that aligns with the person that you want to become and the life that you want to live,” said Kaur. “If you don’t have the right perception of yourself, your abilities, your life, and what you can achieve, then you’ll inevitably hold yourself back from achieving your goals.”

Trust me, I get it: it takes time to break the habit of doubting yourself, especially if you were wired to do so from a young age. However, with discipline, consistency, and self-love, you will eventually believe you deserve grace and compassion. This is a game-changer during your self-improvement journey.

“Your mind is so powerful, and the more that you feed it with positive, uplifting affirmations, the easier it’s going to be to get on with your dream life,” Kaur said.