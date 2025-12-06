4 Tips for Beating the ‘Sunday Scaries’

I’m not sure if it’s the cold weather or dark evenings, but I’ve been facing the “Sunday Scaries” far more often than usual.

Now, since I was just a child in school, I’ve always struggled with end-of-weekend sadness and anxiety. But as an adult with far more responsibilities than her younger self, those pre-Monday jitters can feel debilitating.

“It’s normal to feel uneasy at the end of the week, especially in your first professional role,” says Connar Luckford, career expert and student success lead at targetjobs. “But the rise in this term is a strong indicator that we need to look at our relationships with the workplace.”

What Causes Sunday Scaries?

You might be wondering: What, exactly, causes the Sunday scaries—and why are they so intense?

“Common reasons early career professionals face the ‘Sunday Scaries’ are changes to routines, comfort zone challenges, and social anxiety in the workplace,” Luckford explains.

Research from targetjobs reveals that “despite abundant postings, securing suitable employment remains a challenge for graduates.”

And then, of course, finally finding and starting a new job brings a whole host of other insecurities.

“The urge to prove your worth, even if you are more than qualified, is quite common, but this combination of self-doubt and high expectations can create a considerable internal pressure,” says Luckford.

Thankfully, there are ways you can ease your nerves and preacefully transition into a new week. Here are four tips for surviving the Sunday Scaries.

1. Regulate Control

Oftentimes, anxiety is a result of a lack of control. Though many of us can’t exactly start the workweek early, we can at least set ourselves up for success.

“On the prior Friday, framing what the next workweek is going to look like can help when mentally clocking out for the weekend,” says Luckford. “Whether this be making to-do lists, cleaning one’s desk, or just tying up loose ends, these tasks can create a sense of control for the following workweek, allowing for a peaceful Monday and a relaxed Sunday.”

2. Make Room for Joy

Though it might feel like all you have time for, work should never take over your life. You deserve time to rest, recover, and find joy in your personal life. Don’t waste your Sunday preparing for or dreading the week ahead.

“Creating positive experiences and making plans to enjoy is key in battling the ‘Sunday Scaries,’” adds Luckford. “Scheduling plans in advance makes Sunday something to look forward to rather than a day spent with work-focused worries in the background.”

Of course, Luckford adds, you shouldn’t limit your fun to just Sundays. Make it a priority to find joy in every moment, no matter how seemingly “little.”

3. Self-Care

Taking care of yourself, your body, and your home is crucial to your emotional well-being. Make this as much of a priority as work—if not more.

“It may not feel like self-care, but attempting to do the housework on a Friday after work leaves your weekend open for plans to be enjoyed,” Luckford says. “Physical exercise like yoga or a long walk, whilst listening to some upbeat music for half an hour, can revive the mind and increase endorphins, crucial when trying to elevate one’s mood.”

4. Sleep Health

Getting good-quality sleep is one of the most important elements of your overall health. However, rather than hitting the hay a few hours early, many of us waste our downtime binge-watching shows or scrolling on social media.

“It’s tempting to spend the evening, if not the whole day, in bed, doomscrolling on TikTok, comparing your life with what’s on social media,” Luckford says. “This, however, will only cause restlessness.”