4 Tips for Building a Reading List You’ll Actually Use in 2026

Many of us use reading as a form of escape. When opening a book, we get to escape into another world, experiencing life through someone else’s perspective. Depending on the genre and plot of a book, it can act as a tool for self-soothing.

Engaging in “comfort reading” is especially emotionally grounding and uplifting. This practice involves consuming gentle, lighthearted books that warm our hearts, not challenge or break our spirits. While reading can help us learn and grow, not every story needs to change your life or aid in your productivity. It’s perfectly valid to just enjoy a good book.

Looking to develop a more positive reading experience to get you through the winter season? Here’s how to build a comfort reading list.

1. Reflect on Your Favorite Books

When you think about your favorite books, what do they have in common? Were they motivational self-help books that made you feel less alone, or were they cheesy romance novels you couldn’t help but fall in love with? Answer honestly without shaming yourself. No plot, trope, or genre is wrong. You will naturally gravitate toward the books that fuel your spirit.

Once you understand your personal reading taste, research books that fall under a similar style or theme. Slowly build your comfort reading list by purchasing more books little by little, including your favorites to revisit on a rainy day.

2. Categorize Your Books

Now that you’re starting to build your comfort reading list, it’s time to categorize your books. That way, you know exactly what to reach for when the time comes.

You can organize them based on mood (heartbroken, lonely, hopeful, inspired), genre (spiritual, self-help, memoir, fantasy, romance), or even writing style (character-driven, plot-driven, first-person POV, etc.) Place the books together on a shelf or even stack them on your floor with some fairy lights for some DIY decor.

3. Allow Yourself To Read Slowly

We are constantly rushing around today, watching TikTok videos on 2x speed and racing through our daily tasks as though we’re outrunning something. This sense of urgency weighs heavily on a weary spirit. Comfort reading, however, reminds us to slow down and be present.

When reading a new book, fight the urge to skim the pages or get through each chapter. Your goal shouldn’t be to read as many books as possible—it should be to truly immerse yourself in each story. Read as though you’re actively experiencing or witnessing the book firsthand.

4. Don’t Force Yourself to Love a Book

If you’re 50 pages into a book that just isn’t capturing your attention, don’t force yourself to finish it. The entire point of comfort reading is to choose stories that captivate your attention and warm your heart, not bore you half to death.

Neglect the idea that every book deserves a fair chance. Sure, this might be a true sentiment in some cases—many books do improve as the story progresses. But you’re not obligated to wait until that point. You can always revisit the story another time, should you find yourself in the mood.