4 Tips for Navigating the Emotional Grand Water Trine

If you’re into astrology at all, you likely know that the water signs are particularly emotional zodiac signs, often exposing vulnerabilities and triggering deep inner healing. Of course, this isn’t a negative thing. In fact, water sign energy is crucial for self-growth, empathy, and alignment. With major placements in the water signs, you might feel more in touch with your intuition and creativity.

That being said, today marks the start of a transit known as the Grand Water Trine. This occurs when the three water signs form a 120-degree angle. In this case, according to The Post, we will have Saturn and Neptune in Pisces, the Sun in Scorpio, and the Moon conjunct Jupiter in Cancer. Naturally, this will set off quite the emotional week.

Videos by VICE

Here’s how to navigate the astrological event and use it to your advantage.

What Is a Grand Water Trine?

A Grand Water Trine occurs when the three water signs of the zodiac (Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces) come together at a 120-degree angle, forming an equilateral triangle. Because the water signs are known for their sensitive and intuitive natures, this transit is associated with heightened emotions, empathy, and inner knowledge.

“This alignment in the water signs forms a cosmic triangle of feeling, intuition, and deep healing, offering a powerful balm for our collective spirit,” Letao Wang, Hong Kong-based certified counselor and award-winning astrologist, told The Post. “Each point of this trine carries a unique signature: Saturn in Pisces provides structure to our compassion, asking us to build healthy boundaries. The Sun in Scorpio illuminates the depths of our psyche, compelling us to acknowledge and transform our hidden wounds into a source of power. Finally, the Moon—the planet of emotions—snuggles up with expansive Jupiter in the nurturing sign of Cancer, offering a tidal wave of comfort, security, and emotional optimism.”

With all this emotional energy in the air right now, don’t be shocked if you feel particularly sensitive—especially in areas you thought you’d healed. This is all part of the process.

Tips for Navigating the Grant Water Trine

Wondering how to handle the Grand Water Trine with care? Here are four tips for navigating this emotional transit.

1. Let Your Intuition Guide You

During this time, you might be more in tune with your intuition. Do not ignore your gut feelings or downplay any hesitancies you might have. Your intuition exists for a reason—listen to it.

2. Channel Your Emotions Through Creativity

During the Grand Water Trine, you might feel more emotionally exposed and raw than usual. Don’t be surprised if old emotional wounds begin to ache again. Rather, view this as an opportunity to heal even further.

A great way to channel this energy is through creative expression, like writing, drawing, singing, or even painting. Remember: you don’t need to be an “artist” to engage your creative side. We all have it in us; sometimes, we just need to set it free.

3. Practice Self-Care

Because of the heightened, charged energy during this transit, you’ll need to make self-care a priority. Whether it’s scheduling alone time to recharge, journaling through difficult feelings, or meditating every morning, you’ll want to take care of yourself as much as possible, as this trine might put you in a vulnerable position.

4. Process and Release Your Pain

During this time, you might find old pain and trauma resurfacing. Rather than allowing it to consume you or repressing it altogether, allow yourself the space and freedom to process your emotions. Fully feel them in your body without attempting to intellectualize or pathologize them.