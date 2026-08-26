4 TV Show Theme Songs of the 90s That Instantly Grab Any Millennial’s Attention

Millennials are very nostalgic for the 1990s, as many feel movies, television, and music all peaked during the decade. Television theme songs are one of many aspects of the 90s that millennials are deeply nostalgic for. These 90s television theme songs can instantly grab any millennial’s attention.

‘the fresh prince of bel-air’

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By 1990, Will Smith was known as The Fresh Prince, one half of a hip-hop duo with DJ Jazzy Jeff. Together, they had released a string of hip-hop hits in the late 80s. In 1989, Smith was offered a starring role in a sitcom after meeting with show creator Benny Medina and producer Quincy Jones. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air aired on September 10, 1990, and ran for six seasons. This defining 90s sitcom contributed greatly to pop culture and featured one of the catchiest theme songs. Millennials everywhere can’t resist rapping along with Smith during the show’s opening.

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‘FRIENDS’

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Another iconic sitcom with an irresistible sing-along theme song is Friends. Airing on NBC from 1994 to 2004, The Rembrandts contributed the show’s theme song. It features a famous sequence of 5 clapping eighth notes. Fans frequently clap along with this section of the song, and it has been referenced numerous times in other shows and films. Initially, the show’s creators wanted the theme song to be “Shiny Happy People” by R.E.M. When the band declined, the creators co-wrote the famous song along with The Rembrandts.

‘all that’

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Legendary Atlanta hip-hop group TLC performed one of the most recognizable Nickelodeon theme songs. All That was the network’s sketch comedy show, the kid-friendly equivalent of Saturday Night Live or Mad TV. TLC is one of the main hip-hop groups to put Atlanta on the map in the 90s, along with Outkast. These groups helped redefine Southern hip-hop. By the show’s 1996 premiere, TLC had released two successful studio albums. In 1995, their album CrazySexyCool produced two No. 1 hits: “Creep” and “Waterfalls”.

‘the x-files’

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This spooky theme brilliantly fit the show’s tone. The X-Files first aired on Fox on September 10, 1993. FBI Agent Fox Mulder attempts to uncover the truth about UFOs, searching for his abducted sister. Mulder’s partner is the overly skeptical Agent Dana Scully. Over 11 seasons, the two experience many strange encounters and conspiracies.

The show’s theme song is scary enough, instantly grabbing your attention. Each episode opens with an intense or dramatic scene, leading straight into the equally dramatic theme song. Composer Mark Snow claims the echo effect was purely an accident. He had rested his forearm on a keyboard in frustration when the effect rang out.

Photo by Chris Cuffaio/NBCU Photo Bank