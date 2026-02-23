4 U.K. Indie Bands to Keep in Rotation While Struggling Through the Arctic Monkeys Drought

Beloved U.K. indie rock darlings Arctic Monkeys haven’t released a new album since The Car in 2022, and diehard fans are getting a bit restless. With respect to the creative process, we miss them a little bit. A one-off single for a charity album can hold us off for a while, but not forever. Still, if we’re going to get through this drought together, I’ve gathered a few bands with a similar vibe that might help.

The Reytons

The Reytons formed in 2017 in Rotherham, and their sound has a familiar Monkeys vibe that comes not only from their direct influence but also from a bit of shared South Yorkshire experience. They released their debut LP, The Kids Off the Estate, in 2021, and while they cover similar themes of small-town life, The Reytons take a more aggressive approach. Vocally and lyrically, they stray from the adolescent poet’s dream of early Arctic Monkeys. Musically, there are similarities to the Monkeys’ 2006 debut in the driving, relentless guitar and drums.

But The Reytons’ latest release, Roll The Dice from December 2025, loses that baby fat and turns toward a more mature guitar sound. They’ve graduated to tight, precise shredding and cleaner production, proving they’re way more than an Arctic Monkeys mimic.

Baby Strange

Baby Strange was formed in Glasgow in 2012 and lasted as a self-funded DIY band until 2023, when they announced an indefinite hiatus. Their last album was World Below, released in 2022, showcasing their varied influences and styles. In the first three tracks on the album, they lean post-punk-darkwave, then turn to art-funk-pop-punk, then cool-kid-indie-rock on the next.

The trio was also unique in their purely DIY ethos. Every aspect of the band’s creative process was handled by the band members, from music and video production to their album artwork and logos. From 2014 to 2015, they played several U.K. festivals but found the greatest popularity in their hometown scene. They had a few residencies at local bars, including their own curated club night. Overall, Baby Strange has a versatile sound that can fit any vibe, and it’s a shame that the state of independent music often leads to these indefinite hiatuses.

Milburn

Milburn formed in Sheffield around 2001, releasing their debut album Well Well Well in 2006. They often played the same venues that Arctic Monkeys frequented, as both bands came up around the same time. Milburn even joined the Monkeys on their first tour in 2005, mainly as support for the U.K. shows.

While the band broke up in 2008 after their second album, they stayed friends and supported each other in various side projects. In 2016, however, they reunited to celebrate their debut album’s 10th anniversary. This led to a third album, Time, released in September 2017.

The Royston Club

The Royston Club formed in Wrexham in 2019 and released their latest album, Songs for the Spine, in August 2025. They have a bit of a post-punk-indie-rock sound that blends modern styles with classic vibes. There’s an airiness to their sound that comes through in both the music and the vocals, a lightness that’s hard to pin down while also very grounding.

Songs for the Spine is full of great tracks that demonstrate this contradiction. Early Arctic Monkeys did this sometimes as well, creating a blend of sensitivities and emotions that keeps listeners rooted to the spot. An excellent use of skill and definitely a band to watch.

Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns