4 Underrated Alt-Rock Albums From the Early 2000s That Are Still Bangers

The early 2000s were full of acclaimed alt-rock albums. From The White Stripes’ 2001 record White Blood Cells to Weezer’s self-titled third album—known as The Green Album—some of the biggest ever alt-rock projects came out during this era.

But what about the most underrated alt-rock albums of this musical era? The ones you may have forgotten about and need to revisit? I have a few recommendations.

Videos by VICE

‘Boy Hits Car’ (2001) by Boy Hits Car

Play video

Boy Hits Car doesn’t just have one of the most underrated albums of the early 2000s. They are also one of the most underrated bands of the era, no question.

In 2001, they dropped their self-titled sophomore record. It has a handful of songs that I think you appropriately call “grunge-core.” Songs like “I’m a Cloud” and “The Rebirth” are recognizable tunes, but I would argue that the back-to-back of “Man Without Skin” and “A Letter From Prison” was some of the most brilliant sequencing on the entire project.

Don’t keep sleeping on this one.

‘Rip It Off’ (2001) by Stroke 9

Play video

The early 2000s were an interesting time, with lots of bands that were like alt-punk, mixing punk elements and ethos with a more alt-rock songwriting style. Stroke 9 is one of these bands.

After sparking a big flame with their third album, Nasty Little Thoughts, the band dropped their fourth, Rip It Off, in 2001. The album had a big single in “Kick Some A**”, which was part of the soundtrack and marketing for Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.

The record had a ton of great songs that just go overlooked, though, like “100 Girls”, “Reject”, and the beautifully somber album closer, “California”.

Queue it up.

‘It’s All In Your Head’ (2003) by Eve 6

Play video

Eve 6 catapulted to fame with their self-titled 1998 debut album. That record features “Inside Out”, one of the biggest songs of the late ’90s. Then, a couple of years later, they made waves with their sophomore album, Horrorscope. That record was buoyed by songs like “Here’s to the Night” and “Promise”.

Still another few years after that, the band dropped what I believe is their most underrated album, 2003’s It’s All In Your Head. The record’s lead single, “Think Twice”, was a big hit, and—again, in my opinion—is the strongest single they ever put out.

The entire album is a brilliantly experimental. It expands on their special brand of punky alt-rock by blending in much heavier dynamics than in their previous efforts. There are some garage rock riffs (“Still Here Waiting”) that really stand out, and even some more mellow moments (“Hey Montana”) that sit nicely among the other tracks.

This one has aged well.

‘Sisters of the Red Death’ (2005) by Vendetta Red

Play video

With two albums under their belt, Seattle’s Vendetta Red broke out with their third record, Between the Never and the Now, in 2003. Plenty of Elder Millennials have an appreciation for the band’s song “Shatterday”. It’s the band’s follow-up, Sisters of the Red Death, that literally deserves all of the respect and is closing out this list of underrated alt-rock albums.

On top of being a magnificent concoction of alt-rock and screamo, it’s one of the wildest concept albums you’ve ever heard. The story is based on a very old, real-life doomsday cult. It imagines a world where women become the dominant gender after suffering too long at the hands of corrupt men.

From the first song all the way through to the last, Sisters of the Red Death is nothing but bangers. You should still be listening to it.