4 Underrated Post-Punk Albums From the 1980s That Deserve More Recognition Today

Post-punk as a genre is heating up today’s music scene, but it was really in its prime in the 1980s. Now, post-punk is a bit muddled in terms of style and direction. But when it was at its height there was no denying what it was. Here are four underrated albums that capture that post-punk era and deserve a lot more recognition.

‘World Of Rubber’ — Second Layer

Second Layer was a post-punk electronic side project of Adrian Borland and Graham Bailey, who were both members of post-punk band The Sound. Their only album, World Of Rubber, was released in 1981, preceded by the EP Flesh As Property in 1979. Second Layer was a stripped down project of mainly synths, keyboards, and drum machines. In comparison to The Sound, it may have lacked a certain element of humanity. But the stark electronic landscape was a suitable backdrop for lyrics that dealt with the effects of dehumanization.

‘Gyrate’ — Pylon

Gyrate was Pylon’s 1980 debut album, and despite being praised at the time it still appears on underrated post-punk album lists. Overall, the album is host to creative percussion, innovative guitar, earnestly prevalent lyrics, and often exaggerated vocals. Gyrate was lauded for its sonic texture and ability to step outside the box. In a 1981 Trouser Press review, it was described as having a “kooky aura,” and the band had a “nervous, paranoid vibe.” These elements stand out on Gyrate, hitting listeners over the head and then poking them with a stick when they’re on the ground.

‘Superior Catholic Finger’ — Helios Creed

For a more experimental post-punk album, there’s Superior Catholic Finger by Helios Creed. Released in 1989, it’s an ode to disjointed noise and psychedelic guitar. However, it all comes together to create a solid album, even as its particular style feels purposely unsteady. Creed was originally a member of Chrome, an early adopter of industrial rock in the mid-70s. When Chrome broke up, Creed continued in that industrial vein in his own work. His unique guitar style apparently came from “listening to Black Sabbath on LSD on headphones,” and it adds an interesting level of classic influence to an album rooted in post-punk.

‘Sunsierra’ — Asmodi Bizarr

Asmodi Bizarr was a band from Dusseldorf that only released a few albums (some sources say two, others say three; also most of the sources are in German), but remains a great example of underrated post-punk. Their 1986 album Sunsierra was their debut, launching them in the world of gothic German post-punk. The tracks move through classic instrumentations, gritty texture, and evocative vocals that haunt as much as they excite. While Asmodi Bizarr broke up in the early 90s, they definitely left a lasting, if underrated, influence on post-punk.

