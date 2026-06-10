4 Upcoming Album Releases We’re Impatiently Waiting For

There are so many great albums scheduled for 2026 that it’s hard to narrow them down. But here are four that I’m most excited for, including new releases from artists I used to love as a teenager who I had no idea were still making music.

Which upcoming albums are you most excited for?

Videos by VICE

‘Frozen Charlotte’ by Jack White

Play video

Jack White announced his seventh album, Frozen Charlotte, with a typical lack of fanfare. No promotional singles, press releases, or social media posts. Instead, he simply listed it for pre-order on the Third Man Records website. The tracklist opens with his two latest singles, “G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs” and “Derecho Demonico”. Additionally, it’s described as carrying the same “raucous, raw, and frenetic energy” of his 2024 album No Name.

However, this album makes a slight departure from the heavy blues influences of No Name, instead bringing pure rock and roll to the surface. Still, the blues are never gone completely, not on a Jack White record. Frozen Charlotte drops on July 10.

‘Beautiful Mess’ by Gin Wigmore

Play video

Since Gin Wigmore’s last full-length album, Ivory, from 2018, she has released an EP in 2023 and a few singles in between. But the New Zealand singer-songwriter is back with another LP, Beautiful Mess, and two singles that already show great promise.

Personally, the last time I really listened to Gin Wigmore was her 2011 album Gravel & Wine. That album had a gritty edge to it that fit well with her unique vocals, but I didn’t keep up with her subsequent releases. So to see that she has another album coming out is a delightful surprise. Additionally, to hear that her voice has lost none of its raw, emotive quality over the years is even more delightful, and I’m looking forward to reconnecting with her work. Beautiful Mess will release on July 17.

‘Thank You’ by Mike D

Play video

Mike D’s upcoming album Thank You marks the first solo release from either remaining Beastie Boy after MCA’s death in 2012. But that’s not really a milestone that was on Mike D’s mind when he started making music again. Through collaboration with his two sons, of the band Very Nice Person, he eased into low-key musical experimentation.

At first, there were only two surprise singles, “Switch Up” and “What We Got”, alongside a short run of U.K./EU live shows. On June 8, however, the full album was announced with a third single, “True Colors”. In a statement, per Billboard, Mike D described his hopes for the album as being “fun for others and not overly serious.” He furthered these hopes by acknowledging the release of the album in a world that “devalues art and feelings and compassion and empathy and equality.” Thank You is due out on August 28.

‘Old Flames’ by La Roux

Play video

La Roux first emerged in 2009 as a duo, but the latest 2020 release, Supervision, marked vocalist Elly Jackson’s solo endeavors under the name. Now, Jackson has announced La Roux’s next album, Old Flames, alongside the single “Cabin Fever”.

Once again, I’m excited to reconnect with La Roux, whom I used to love but probably haven’t listened to since 2014. Old Flames allegedly tackles the ending of a 17-year relationship and every messy thing that goes along with that. “This record says things how they are: how I am and who I am,” said Jackson in a statement, per NME. “It’s been a process of admitting what I got wrong through telling these tales and coming to terms with where I am now.” Old Flames will release on November 6.