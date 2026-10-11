4 Ways to Stop Living for the Weekend, According to a Therapist

If you work a traditional 9-5 job, you likely understand the hustle of working all week just to cram a bunch of social activities into a short weekend. Loverboy didn’t write “Working for the Weekend” for no reason. Unfortunately, many of us have been conditioned to rest on weeknights after a stressful day, delaying any pleasure until Saturday and Sunday.

“People live for the weekend because they can design their own time. They’re not beholden to strict schedules, wake-up times, bedtimes, etc. It’s two days of freedom,” says Melissa Silver, a licensed psychotherapist in Tribeca. “It’s also two whole days without the anxiety of performing, having to get along with a boss or coworkers, or get up and speak at a meeting. During the weekend, the pressure is off, and our nervous system is calm.”

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Thankfully, you don’t need to wait ‘til Friday to start living your life to the fullest. Here are four therapist-backed ways to make the most of your weekday evenings.

1. Leave Work at Work

Disconnecting after a long, stressful day can be hard. Especially if you work remotely, the workday can bleed into the evening hours without you even realizing it.

“When you leave work, try to consciously leave behind whatever happened that day,” says Silver. “Make a decision to the best of your ability to understand that what is done is done.”

Of course, this is often easier said than done, but a little effort and positive intentions can go a long way.

“If you catch yourself ruminating about the day, figure out whatever works best for you to distract yourself,” Silver says. “Stop at a favorite store on your commute home to pick up a treat to eat or some special bubble bath, something that makes you feel good. You are transitioning from work to home, and sometimes we need to prepare for this.”

Another way to prepare for this transition is to create a list of tomorrow’s to-dos before leaving work for the day.

“Writing a list of things to do for the following day allows you to get clear in your head about what is coming up tomorrow,” Silver says. “It is also an opportunity to check off what you accomplished today. Often, just getting it down on paper eases anxiety. Keeping any worries under control will mean work nights will feel more relaxing and fun.”

2. Make Plans With Loved Ones

You don’t need to delay weekend plans—your life is happening now, and you deserve to celebrate it any day of the week. Of course, if you’re drained from work and need some downtime, that’s a different story. However, having something to look forward to can break up the week and shake you out of your mundane routine.

“Don’t be afraid to make plans with friends on weeknights, even if it’s at the last minute, to cultivate some of the freedom that you feel on weekends being out and about,” Silver says.

3. Appeal to Your Senses

Our environment can directly impact our mood. After a busy day at work, you don’t want to come home to a messy, chaotic space. Instead, find ways to appeal to your senses.

“When you get home from work, try to change into something comfortable, maybe put on some music or the television, light some candles, and make your house feel cozy and inviting,” says Silver.

Then, listen to what your body and soul crave: Do you want a quiet evening with a good book? Do you want to work out? Do you want to cook an elaborate dinner, or would you prefer ordering takeout? You don’t need to deny yourself these pleasures just because it’s a weeknight.

4. Plan Activities to Look Forward to

If you’ve ever experienced the Sunday Blues, you likely know how daunting it feels to enter the workweek with nothing to look forward to. So why not fill your calendar with small joys throughout the week?

“For people who are planners, on Sunday you could look at the week ahead and make sure there are days where you have things you are excited about,” says Silver. “It could be a workout class, a book you’ve been wanting to start, a recipe you’ve wanted to try, or a new TV series. It can be very helpful to give ourselves little things to look forward to each night.”