4 Years Ago Today, One of Metal’s Biggest Bands Hit No. 1 With an Album Dedicated to Its Late Co-Founder

Formed in 1995, Slipknot underwent numerous lineup changes in the mid-to-late 90s. One thing remained during their formative years: Joey Jordison on the drums. In their iconic jumpsuits, the band famously wore numbers 0 to 8, covering all nine members. Jordison wore No. 1 until his departure in 2013.

At the time, Jordison’s departure became a media frenzy, with fans not sure which side to take. On December 12, 2013, Slipknot announced that Jordison had left the band, citing personal reasons. Fans were shocked by the news, but even more shocked by a follow-up statement from Jordison weeks later.

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On January 1, 2014, , “I would like to start the New Year by addressing the recent rumors and speculation regarding my departure from Slipknot. I want to make it very clear that I did not quit Slipknot. This band has been my life for the last 18 years, and I would never abandon it or my fans.” He went on to say that there’s more he’d like to say, but he is remaining silent.

As much as this confused fans, it all made sense in June 2016 when Jordison publicly announced that he was battling acute transverse myelitis. This severe neurological condition affected his spinal cord and his use of his legs. For his final performances with Slipknot in 2013, he had to be carried onto the stage. Despite successful physical therapy that allowed him to drum with bands like Scar The Martyr, Vimic, and Sinsaenum, he never returned to Slipknot. Additionally, he continued to perform on guitar in his side project, The Murderdolls, until his tragic death less than ten years after his departure from Slipknot.

Jordison’s Death and Slipknot’s Tribute

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On July 26, 2021, Joey Jordison passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 46. The Grammy Award-winning drummer’s death received an outpouring of tributes and messages from around the world. Slipknot blacked out their social media profiles, released an emotional group statement, and an 8-minute tribute video for their co-founder. On the bands Instagram, they posted, “Without him there would be no us. We mourn his loss with the entire Slipknot family. We love you, Joey.”

A little over a year later, on September 30, 2022, Slipknot released their seventh studio album, The End, So Far. The album was dedicated to Joey Jordison, and he came the bands biggest album in years. The End, So Far, debuted in the top ten globally, including the US and the UK. On October 7, 2022, the album hit No. 1 in the UK, their third album to do so. In the US, the album peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti kept the album from topping the chart in the US. The band has yet to release another studio album, though they’re currently writing and working on new material in 2026.

The album marked a turning point for the band. It was the final album to feature sampler Craig Jones and DJ Sid Wilson. Also, it’s the band’s final album with drummer Jay Weinberg, son of legendary Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s drummer Max Weinberg. In November 2023, Weinberg was released from the band in another controversial move. Weinberg was shocked and heartbroken after receiving the phone call that he had been fired due to “creative differences.” He was replaced by Eloy Casagrande in April 2024.

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