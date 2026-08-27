4 Zodiac Signs Experiencing Financial Abundance During Mercury in Virgo

Mercury—the planet of communication and intellect—has officially moved into the earth sign of Virgo, a highly organized and analytical sign. For some, this means major financial shifts and income opportunities.

“Mercury in Virgo brings out the strengths of the left brain—more logical, analytical thinking, and language processing,” says Allison Carmany, Astrology, Psychic Medium, Spiritual Guide at Soulful Evolution. “This is a time to be more practical and focus on analytical energy to get things done or check things off your to-do list that you’ve been meaning to accomplish.”

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Mercury will remain in Virgo until September 10. According to Carmany, this is the perfect time to review your finances and take action on career goals.

“Because Mercury rules Virgo, this time makes it perfect for tackling organizational tasks, problem solving, and pinpointing things that you might have felt unsure about,” she says. “This is a time for intention and moving forward with an idea or process.”

However, she warns against allowing perfection to take over: “The key to this is to use the extra clarity without getting stuck overanalyzing.”

While everyone will feel the impact of this transit, four signs in particular will experience the most financial success during this time. If you have your sun or rising in any of the following signs, consider yourself lucky.

1. Leo

During this transit, Leo has the opportunity to increase their income and manifest their dreams in real time.

“When Mercury is in Virgo, you’re fully focused on matters related to money and income,” says Carmany. “This is a good time for negotiations, price adjustments, and a great time to take on a side hustle you’ve been thinking about. Make the jump and don’t be afraid to try something new.”

2. Scorpio

Scorpio, this transit can greatly benefit you—but only if you’re willing to leave your solitude.

“You’re comfortable in your shell, and it’s a great place to be, but while Mercury is in Virgo, try to tap into networking opportunities to further your professional career goals,” Carmany recommends. “Hit up that referral you’ve been putting off, try to collaborate on a project or volunteering opportunity. You never know where it can lead unless you try.”

3. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, it’s time to put your extroversion to use and attract more opportunities during this transit.

“Not that you need any push to your already extrovert personality traits, but while Mercury is in Virgo, look for ways to support yourself and amplify your financial path,” says Carmany. “This could be using the energy for a promotion, land an interview, or pitch a conversation that can lead to greater earning potential.”

Consider your options carefully, but don’t hold back. Once you’ve decided where to invest your energy, go all in.

“Think of this time as heightened opportunities to what is already there for you,” Carmany adds. “You’re independent, now lean into financial opportunities that have the potential for big gains.”

4. Aquarius

Aquarius, this transit can help you get your finances in line and create opportunities for even more abundance.

“While Mercury is in Virgo, this is the perfect time to review shared finances,” says Carmany. “This can include investments, loans, commissions, taxes, and even business funding. Look at the fine print and see how you can make your financial decisions even smarter.”